Cleveland, OH

Ramírez, rookie Jones homer, Guardians rout Royals 13-1

 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramírez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for an impressive first homer of his career and the Cleveland Guardians stopped a five-game skid, roughing up the Kansas City Royals 13-1 Saturday.

The Guardians totaled a season-high 23 hits and led 11-0 after four innings. Amed Rosario homered off Royals center fielder Michael Taylor in a two-run ninth.

“It was good for our guys to breathe a little bit,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I was happy for them because it’s been a rough go and it doesn’t guarantee anything tomorrow but good for them because it should help.”

Triston McKenzie (6-6) tossed six scoreless innings of three-hit ball with four strikeouts and five walks.

Ramírez had an RBI single in the first and hit a two-run drive in the second — it was his 17th homer of the season but first since June 10 as he’s been dealing with an ailing thumb ligament. He leads the AL with 66 RBIs.

A day after getting two hits in his big league debut, Jones launched a 457-foot, three-run drive with a 109.2 mph exit velocity into the Kauffman Stadium fountains to cap a five-run fourth inning.

The 24-year-old outfielder had two hits and walked twice.

“It is cool to see what he is doing now,” fellow rookie Steven Kwan said. “Me and Nolan are really close, we played in High-A ball together. It has been really cool seeing how he has been doing it.”

Kwan and Andrés Giménez each drove in two runs and Franmil Reyes had an RBI for the fifth straight game, the longest stretch of his career.

Cleveland topped the 22 hits it had against the Royals on April 10.

“I think today is just a big confidence booster for everybody,” Kwan said. “We have been barreling balls and they haven’t been finding the holes. Today we are hitting the ball hard and hitting is contagious so hopefully, we keep it going.”

Jonathan Heasley (1-5) gave up six runs and six hits in a career-low 1 1/3 innings.

“I think it was just one of those days, kind of a dead arm day,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He just couldn’t find the feel and chalk it up as one of those days moving forward. He just didn’t have a good feel coming out of his hand.”

Taylor made his first career pitching appearance and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in two innings. He also struck out Reyes and Óscar Mercado.

Andrew Benintendi extended his AL-best on-base streak to 18 games with a walk in the first. Nicky Lopez drove in the Royals’ run with a grounder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Matheny said RHP Josh Staumont (neck strain) is set to begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. Staumont was sent to the 15-day injured list on June 26.

Zach Plesac (2-6, 3.80 ERA) will take the mound for Cleveland in the series finale. Zack Greinke (2-5, 4.85 ERA) will counter for Kansas City.

Urruti scores as Austin defeats Dynamo 3-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti’s goal helped lead Austin to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday. Austin (12-4-4) never trailed after Urruti made it a 2-1 game in the 57th minute. Sebastian Driussi had an assist on the goal. Diego Fagundez and Alexander Ring both scored once for Austin. The Dynamo’s (6-10-4) goal was scored by Adalberto Carrasquilla.
AUSTIN, TX
Plum scores 27, Wilson 23 as Aces beat Liberty 107-101

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 27 points, A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 14 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 107-101 on Tuesday night. The teams played last week before the All-Star break and combined for the highest-scoring regulation game in WNBA history, with New York winning 116-107. This game nearly matched it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Banchero's Summer League is over; Jefferson grabs a whistle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero showed the Orlando Magic plenty in his two Summer League contests. And the Magic decided that was enough. The No. 1 pick is getting the rest of summer league off, after averaging 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in his two games in Las Vegas. The Magic made the decision so they could evaluate other players who are with them this summer and see who may merit a roster spot or G League opportunity. “I want to give these other guys an opportunity to play, to kind of be able to show what they’re capable of doing,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “That’s the point of Summer League, you know, give them a chance ... an opportunity for these other guys to see what they’re capable of doing. And we’ve seen what Paolo was capable of doing.”
ORLANDO, FL
