Los Angeles County logged 18,158 new COVID-19 infections over the past three days, while also recording 39 new deaths, according to figures released Monday. The new infections recorded between Saturday and Monday lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,178,242. County officials noted that the number of new cases could be low due to delays in reporting from some labs over the weekend.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO