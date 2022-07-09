Guardians prospect hits first career home run in win over Royals
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians prospect Nolan Jones hit his first career home run on Saturday as he helped the Guardians top the Royals 13-1.
In the 4th inning, Jones belted a 3-run home run into the fountain in right center.
It is just his second career game with the Guardians.
Jones went 1 for 3 with the HR and two walks.
After taking an early 2-0 lead, Cleveland added four more in the second inning, two off of a Steven Kwan 2-RBI double and the other coming on a 2-run Jose Ramirez long ball.
Ramirez had 3 RBIs on the day.
The win snaps a five game losing streak for the Guardians.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
