Guardians prospect hits first career home run in win over Royals

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians prospect Nolan Jones hit his first career home run on Saturday as he helped the Guardians top the Royals 13-1.

In the 4th inning, Jones belted a 3-run home run into the fountain in right center.

It is just his second career game with the Guardians.

Jones went 1 for 3 with the HR and two walks.

After taking an early 2-0 lead, Cleveland added four more in the second inning, two off of a Steven Kwan 2-RBI double and the other coming on a 2-run Jose Ramirez long ball.

Ramirez had 3 RBIs on the day.

The win snaps a five game losing streak for the Guardians.

