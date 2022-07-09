ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Jane Mackenzie Manganaro, 86

ASHLAND – Jane Mackenzie Manganaro, 86, of Connelly Springs, NC, formerly of Ashland, passed away on Wed, July 6, 2022 at Carolina Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 12, 1935 in Suffolk County, MA to the late Joseph Gerard Mackenzie and Mary Hayden Mackenzie. She was...

