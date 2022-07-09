ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Outdoor dining becomes permanent option for restaurant patrons

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313nkH_0gaN6ROs00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Outdoor dining became more popular when the pandemic started, with many restaurants that never offered it before making it a permanent option.

One new restaurant in the pioneer valley, Jackalope’s, has a spacious seating area indoors and outdoors for everyone, especially those who are still COVID-19 conscious. The restaurant’s management says that their priority is to create a clean, spacious and relaxing environment for guests to enjoy their meals wherever they please.

And, now that the summer is here, they have a large outdoor seating area and they are setting up an outdoor bar for guests who want to enjoy the food, the ambience, and the fresh summer breeze.

Johnny Tran, Manager of Jackalope’s told 22News, “A lot of people still aren’t comfortable sitting indoors. A lot of people don’t also want to go too far and want to stay local. So, us having the option of being outdoors and being local, gives the chance for anyone who is not too comfortable with COVID to be able to come inside and be able to enjoy themselves.”

In addition to keeping those seating options; the restaurant also makes sure that the tables
are spaced out, and masks are optional for all guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Springfield, MA
Health
Springfield, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Restaurants
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WSBS

This Fun First Annual Music Festival Takes Place in the Berkshires This Weekend

As the summer continues to heat up in the Berkshires, live entertainment is heating up as well. Think about all of the live music we're able to enjoy including Live on the Lake, Sounds of Summer, Party in the Park, Berkshire Busk, the Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series, and many, many more..honestly, way too many to mention which just shows how much live, free music is saturating Berkshire County this summer. Hey, summer in the Berkshires, who could ask for anything better?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Outdoor Dining#Outdoors#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
MassLive.com

Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival returns to Look Park

Organizers of the 27th annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival coming to Look Memorial Park in Northampton on Saturday, July 16, are hoping for a bonnie day. But the event — and the fun — will take place rain or shine. The Scottish festival will be open from 9...
WWLP

Springfield welcomes back Movies in the Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Movies in the Park returns Monday with showtimes in four different parks each week. The event was first held last year and is now returning with new movies on large inflatable screens. Mayor Sarno stated, “My administration is committed to continuing to enhance...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wamc.org

Kripalu CEO says yoga center will expand Berkshire resident discount program as part of 50th anniversary inclusion efforts

This year, the Stockbridge, Massachusetts health and yoga retreat Kripalu is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Originally founded in Sumneytown, Pennsylvania in 1972, the center eventually relocated to its current Berkshire location in 1983. In 2020, under the strain of the pandemic, Kripalu closed its doors and let go of 450 staffers. With new CEO Robert Mulhall, it reopened to guests and rehired hundreds of employees in the summer of 2021. Now, Mulhall tells WAMC that Kripalu is both reimagining its mission and attempting to make the center more inclusive as it reaches the key milestone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP 22News

Works of a Westfield born conductor/pianist highlighted at Tanglewood

(Mass Appeal) – Coming up on July 17th at Tanglewood in Lenox is a special presentation highlighting the works of a local musician from Westfield who is considered to be a major 20th century classical composer and pianist. Stephen Drury, a Conductor and pianist himself, joins us now with more.
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP

100-year-old snapping turtle returns home to Watershops Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A triumphant return home Sunday to Watershops Pond for Bonaparte; the more than 100-year-old snapping turtle. A big crowd at Springfield College was there to wish Bonaparte well as the nearly 50 pound turtle once again entered the waters of the recently refilled Watershops Pond. He was taken when the Lake had to be emptied almost two years ago. Since then he’s been under the care of the Turtle Rescue League of Southbridge.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy