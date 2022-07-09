ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jaden Ivey Exits NBA Summer League Matchup Between Pistons, Wizards With Ankle Injury

By D.J. Fezler
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS — Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey left the floor during the first quarter of Saturday's NBA Summer League game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards after suffering a right ankle injury.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was off to a hot start for the Pistons, recording 11 points in just five minutes on the court. Ivey was 2-2 from the field— which included a step-back 3-pointer — and 6-6 from the free-throw line before heading to the locker room with 4:52 left to play in the opening period.

The rookie also dished out two assists to help the Pistons jump to a 21-11 lead. The injury occurred on an attempted 3-point shot defended by Wizards forward Isaiah Todd. After launching the attempted shot, Ivey's right foot landed on the foot of Todd on the closeout, which prompted a flagrant one foul following an official review.

Ivey made all three of his free-throw attempts after the shooting foul and remained in the locker room as the Pistons and Wizards continued to play in the second quarter. He was officially ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Detroit's next game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET against the Indiana Pacers. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

