Jaden Ivey Exits NBA Summer League Matchup Between Pistons, Wizards With Ankle Injury

LAS VEGAS — Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey left the floor during the first quarter of Saturday's NBA Summer League game between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards after suffering a right ankle injury.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was off to a hot start for the Pistons, recording 11 points in just five minutes on the court. Ivey was 2-2 from the field— which included a step-back 3-pointer — and 6-6 from the free-throw line before heading to the locker room with 4:52 left to play in the opening period.

The rookie also dished out two assists to help the Pistons jump to a 21-11 lead. The injury occurred on an attempted 3-point shot defended by Wizards forward Isaiah Todd. After launching the attempted shot, Ivey's right foot landed on the foot of Todd on the closeout, which prompted a flagrant one foul following an official review.

Ivey made all three of his free-throw attempts after the shooting foul and remained in the locker room as the Pistons and Wizards continued to play in the second quarter. He was officially ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Detroit's next game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET against the Indiana Pacers. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

JADEN IVEY SHINES IN SUMMER LEAGUE DEBUT: No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey recorded 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Detroit Pistons in an 81-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. His performance earned him Player of the Game honors. CLICK HERE

No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey recorded 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Detroit Pistons in an 81-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. His performance earned him Player of the Game honors. CLICK HERE PURDUE TO PLAY MARQUETTE IN 2022 GAVITT GAMES: Purdue basketball is making its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games during the upcoming 2022-23 season, including its third straight matchup against Marquette in the event. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball is making its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games during the upcoming 2022-23 season, including its third straight matchup against Marquette in the event. CLICK HERE PURDUE DRAWS FLORIDA STATE IN 2022 ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE: Purdue basketball will face off against Florida State on the road for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers earned a 93-65 victory over the Seminoles during the event last season at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball will face off against Florida State on the road for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers earned a 93-65 victory over the Seminoles during the event last season at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE BIG TEN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE BASKETBALL MATCHUPS: The Big Ten announced the conference matchups ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. League teams will play 20 conference games with seven home-and-away series plus three additional single-play contests both at home and on the road. CLICK HERE

You Can Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter at @DJFezler