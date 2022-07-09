ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hood by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Falls by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Falls; Hamilton; Hood; Lampasas; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Palo Pinto; Robertson; Somervell; Stephens EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING A HEAT ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of western North and Central Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, through 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Wildfire near Walnut Springs enters sixth day

Firefighters from state and local agencies continued to battle a blaze near Walnut Springs for the sixth day Tuesday. “It will be several days before firefighters leave the scene,” Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kiley Moran said in a Tuesday statement. The forest service named this fire the Hard...
WALNUT SPRINGS, TX
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas A&M Forest Service warns large wildfires possible today

Hot and dry conditions throughout Texas may cause a high potential for wildfires. The Texas heat isn’t slowing down and with temperatures up in the hundreds the Texas A&M Forest Service is wary. They say the reduced moisture in vegetation can easily cause ignition for a wildfire. The service warns of fire-susceptible areas all over Texas, near cities such as Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio. Thunderstorms throughout the week also worry the Texas A&M Forest Service analysts. Lightning could start a fire, and windy conditions could cause an out-of-control blaze.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

As grass and water supply dwindle, ranchers are selling off cattle

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas ranchers are selling off cattle by the thousands as grass and water disappear during an expanding summer drought.Videos spread on social media Saturday and Sunday, showing trucks and trailers lined up for miles outside of livestock markets.At the Decatur Livestock Market, owner Kimberly Irwin said trucks were stacked a mile in each direction, eventually unloading more than 2,600 animals. It's the highest numbers they've seen going back to the extreme drought and heat of 2011. Grass has stopped growing with no rain and 100 degree temperatures. Grasshoppers have reportedly been destroying what's available in some...
DECATUR, TX
Narcity USA

This Floating Boardwalk In Texas Is One Of The World's Longest & It’s Surrounded By Lily Pads

It seems like the Lone Star State is home to many giant things and breaking some world records with its Texas-sized attractions. If you're looking for fun unique things to do here, there is an array of big adventures to choose from like snorkeling in the world's largest spring-fed pool or meeting the current world's tallest dog at the Dallas Farmer's Market.
WEATHERFORD, TX
WFAA

'It just keeps getting worse': Fort Worth's West 7th Street construction project delayed – again

FORT WORTH, Texas — More than a year after work began, the road construction project along Fort Worth’s West 7th Street has been delayed…again. The city’s department of transportation and public works said the project should now be mostly finished by the end of August, but work near the railroad crossing at Montgomery Plaza could push completion to October.
FORT WORTH, TX
TheHorse.com

Two Texas Horses Test Positive for EIA

On July 11, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported two positive cases of equine infectious anemia in the state. Two Quarter Horses, one in Fort Bend County and another in Parker County, tested positive, and the facilities are under official quarantine until they meet TAHC requirements for release. The Parker County case has been euthanized. Veterinarians and owners at both properties are closely monitoring potentially exposed horses and have biosecurity measures in place.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

4 injuries reported following Arlington apartment fire

ARLINGTON, Texas - At least four people were injured following an apartment fire in Arlington Sunday afternoon. Three of those people jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. The fourth injury was a firefighter due to heat. With temperatures near triple digits at the time of the fire,...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Alcohol possibly to blame for man falling off Fort Worth bridge, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man is severely injured after accidentally falling off a bridge Monday morning, Fort Worth police said.At about 5:04 a.m. July 11, police were sent to the bridge over the intersection of Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street in response to a man jumping from it. When officers arrived, they found an adult male laying in the roadway underneath the bridge.Officers then spoke with a witness -- who is a friend of the victim -- and determined that this was not an intentional act but rather an accident with "alcohol consumption possibly a contributing factor," police said.The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX

