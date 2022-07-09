World Game competitors call Cullman home, briefly

CULLMAN, Ala. – Hungarian kayakers, set to compete next week in The World Games, were in Cullman for several days before their competitions in marathon canoeing at Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County.

Until their move to Birmingham, the athletes unpacked their bags at Stone Bridge Farms and took to Duck River for a training session Thursday.

Unphased by the heat wave engulfing the state, the canoeists eagerly unloaded their kayaks on the reservoir and swiftly paddled down the river as they acclimated to their new environment.

Canoeists take to Duck River to ready for the World Games (Amy Leonard for The Cullman Tribune)

Bálint Noé is set to compete in the men’s short distance and long-distance marathon races. In 2021, Noé won gold at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint World Championships in the K-1 5000 meter.

Vanda Kiszli, a six-time world champion, excels in both the short- and long-distance races and will compete with the women and try for another championship along with Zsoka Csikos, a World Junior Sprint Champion.

“The main rivals of the Hungarian competitors are the Danish, Portuguese, French and British competitors,” reported their translator.

He went on to say, “Alabama is a beautiful place. The people we have met were extremely kind and helpful.”

The international athletes noted that they are big fans of Alabama fruits, which they deemed “extremely tasty.” Steak and cheesecake were also notable favorites among the competitors.

The team was gracious in thanking those who have helped them along the way.

“We have to thank the local organizers for making it possible for us to be here. It allows us to achieve the best possible results in the competition,” said the translator.

The short-distance marathon will be held at Oak Mountain July 11 with qualifying set at 9 a.m. for both the women and men and the finals at 4 p.m.

The standard-distance marathon will be held at Oak Mountain July 12 beginning at 9 a.m.

For tickets or more information on the Canoe event at The World Games, visit https://twg2022.com/sports/canoe/ .

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.