ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cullman Tribune

World Game competitors call Cullman home, briefly

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWw7p_0gaN4xWQ00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Hungarian kayakers, set to compete next week in The World Games, were in Cullman for several days before their competitions in marathon canoeing at Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County.

Until their move to Birmingham, the athletes unpacked their bags at Stone Bridge Farms and took to Duck River for a training session Thursday.

Unphased by the heat wave engulfing the state, the canoeists eagerly unloaded their kayaks on the reservoir and swiftly paddled down the river as they acclimated to their new environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xd9UO_0gaN4xWQ00
Canoeists take to Duck River to ready for the World Games (Amy Leonard for The Cullman Tribune)

Bálint Noé is set to compete in the men’s short distance and long-distance marathon races. In 2021, Noé won gold at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint World Championships in the K-1 5000 meter.

Vanda Kiszli, a six-time world champion, excels in both the short- and long-distance races and will compete with the women and try for another championship along with Zsoka Csikos, a World Junior Sprint Champion.

“The main rivals of the Hungarian competitors are the Danish, Portuguese, French and British competitors,” reported their translator.

He went on to say, “Alabama is a beautiful place. The people we have met were extremely kind and helpful.”

The international athletes noted that they are big fans of Alabama fruits, which they deemed “extremely tasty.” Steak and cheesecake were also notable favorites among the competitors.

The team was gracious in thanking those who have helped them along the way.

“We have to thank the local organizers for making it possible for us to be here. It allows us to achieve the best possible results in the competition,” said the translator.

The short-distance marathon will be held at Oak Mountain July 11 with qualifying set at 9 a.m. for both the women and men and the finals at 4 p.m.

The standard-distance marathon will be held at Oak Mountain July 12 beginning at 9 a.m.

For tickets or more information on the Canoe event at The World Games, visit https://twg2022.com/sports/canoe/ .

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

What The World Games athletes are eating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has been tapped with feeding and housing thousands of The World Games athletes. UAB leaders said it’s a feat that includes serving 10,000 meals to up to 3,400 diners per day, navigating labor and supply chain challenges and meeting impeccable food safety standards, all while serving meals that are both delicious and nutritious for competitors.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

Watch Out: Kangaroo Escapes In Cullman For The Second Time

Talk about news you don't hear about every day. A Kangaroo in Cullman, Alabama has escaped for the second time this year. Jackie Leggs, a kangaroo residing in Cullman has escaped. According to a Facebook post from Cullman Daily, Leggs went missing earlier today but was spotted last night. A...
Alabama NewsCenter

Selling Alabama: An interview with the owners of Alabama Goods

Beth Staula and Sherry Hartley started talking about creating a business that would sell Alabama-made goods after serving together on a women’s executive roundtable in 2006. Each was in the process of selling her business and deciding what to do next. “We didn’t know each other outside of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Games#Women And Men#Alabama#Sports#Hungarian#The Cullman Tribune#Danish#Portuguese#French#British
CBS 42

3 firefighters fall through floor battling Alabama blaze

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Three firefighters battling a blaze at a house in Alabama were hurt early Tuesday when they fell through a floor in the burning building. Alabama news outlets report that the Gadsden Fire Department said the three dropped an estimated 10 to 12 feet. They were among five firefighters injured in the effort to […]
GADSDEN, AL
styleblueprint.com

Where to Get the Most Delicious Oysters in BHAM

While summer in Birmingham can mean more than a few record-breakingly hot days, it also means fresh, delicious seafood to put you in a vacation state of mind, any day of the week. Among many of Birmingham’s most loved dishes is one you can’t miss: oysters. From Cajun oyster po’ boys to baked oysters with a Greek spin, here are six restaurants offering up must-try menu items in the Magic City.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The World Games are turning Birmingham into a weird, wonderful melting pot

This Sunday afternoon I met the Ukrainian acrobatic gymnastics team at a Starbucks located inside of a Target. I was standing in the check-out line buying groceries, when I noticed the group of five athletes in unmistakable yellow team Ukraine jerseys and blue shorts at the front of the store. They had a small entourage of World Games officials and onlookers who stopped by to welcome them to Birmingham and wish them well.
The Cullman Tribune

9th annual Nicholas Fillinger Memorial Run set for Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 9th annual Nicholas Fillinger Memorial Run is coming up this Saturday and there’s still time left to register to support a great cause and honor the memory of a great friend. The Nicholas Fillinger Memorial Run is an annual event celebrating and remembering the life of Nicholas Fillinger who died tragically in a training accident in September 2013. This race is run at St. Bernard, one of Nicholas’ favorite places to run. The run benefits the Grace Chapel Choir (which Nicholas was a member of) and the Nicholas Fillinger Foundation. Nicholas’ mother, Julie, has greatly appreciated the...
CULLMAN, AL
Nick 97.5

You Could Eat this Simple and Southern Alabama Food Every Day

When you open the bag, the southern goodness hits you. I don’t want to hear about the calories at all. Save that for your mama. I am “all in” for this southern delight. With each bite, you can taste the history of Alabama. The crunch brings you back to 1923. Delightful tastes with a southern flair. What am I talking about? Just my favorite local food I could snack on every day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
105.1 The Block

Northport Man Savagely Attacked By Angry Group Of Birds

Northport, Alabama used to be so peaceful. Please, I know about that stupid video game. It all started sweet and innocent a couple months ago, right outside my door. A bird or two began building a nest. How sweet. Every morning and every night as I would leave my house,...
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: from the files of 1937

From The Files Of 1937: The State of Alabama owns 4,221 buildings. The appraised value of these buildings, including contents, is $36,079,850. This property is insured for $27,777,245, against loss by fire. The state itself is carrying $18,566,815 of this insurance and the balance is reinsured in old line companies. The state also carries tornado insurance on this property, to the amount of $26,942,690. The total fire losses paid last year were $227,863.74 and the total tornado losses amounted to $8,833.61. The average number of people residing in Alabama per square mile is 51. Contrast this with Rhode Island, which has 551,...
CULLMAN, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham’s historic The Pizitz Building is up for sale

The Pizitz, one of Birmingham’s most iconic downtown buildings, is up for sale. The Cushman & Wakefield Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group announced today they have the exclusive listing of The Pizitz, a 143 unit luxury apartment community with 41,679 SF of ground floor, mezzanine, and lower level commercial space.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Agriplex holds 3rd annual Nature Day Camp

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex’s third annual Nature Day Camp took children ages 10-14 on a journey, teaching them about Native American heritage skills including hiking, canoeing, fishing, heritage crafts and storytelling. Campers visited conservation sites and parks to explore their natural world. The two-day camp, held Thursday and Friday, started at conservation education site Camp Meadowbrook where kids participated in a scavenger hunt, team-building exercises, fished, painted rocks and listened to local game wardens talk about animal skins and skulls. The second day, the children visited Hartselle’s WaterWorks Center for Environmental Education where they cooled off while racing canoes...
CULLMAN, AL
comebacktown.com

Soft-spot in my heart for an old Birmingham department store

I’ve written about my favorite restaurant (Joy Young) and the old Terminal Train Station. Never did I expect that I would have a soft-spot in my heart for a department store. I don’t remember much about shopping with my mom when I was a child, but there is one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ thrills in local production

CULLMAN, Ala. – The cast of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” took the stage Friday night at Cullman High School. The musical, this summer’s production from the Cullman Community Theatre, was directed by Wayne Cook. Based on the classic film of the same name, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” is a tale about stubborn men versus cunning women. The romantic comedy is a time-tested piece of Americana that keeps audiences laughing and cheering. The story begins with Adam, a backwoods man who goes into town in search of a wife. There he meets Milly working at the local café and convinces her...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy