‘Virgin River’: Fans Think They Know Charmaine’s Fate for Season 5

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Based on the book series by Robyn Carr, Virgin River is one of the most enticing shows on Netflix. The series centers on the romance between, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) . However, the couple’s relationship hasn’t been drama-free.

Previously, Jack was in a relationship with a hairstylist named Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) who is currently pregnant with his twins. However, a major clue from Hammersely’s Instagram page may have revealed Charmaine’s fate for the already greenlit season 5.

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

Charmaine will probably become unhinged when she learns about Mel’s pregnancy on ‘Virgin River’

At the end of season 1, Charmaine shocked everyone by revealing her pregnancy. Unfortunately, it did not convince Jack to remain in their relationship. Instead, they both moved on. However, Charmaine and her new husband have been trying to oust Jack out of the unborn twins’ lives. With obvious signs of strain in her marriage, fans are nervous that Charmaine will become unhinged when she learns about Mel’s pregnancy.

Season 4 should be interesting, to say the least.

Fans spotted a clue about Charmaine’s fate for ‘Virgin River’ season 5

Virgin River Season 5 has already been greenlit but it looks like Charmaine’s storyline might come to a close in season 4. Hammersley posted a selfie on her Instagram page captioning it, “New series.” One fan asked, “So does that mean you’re not returning for VR season 5 that starts filming next week?” Another added, “Congratulations! No more Virgin River?” Hammersley stayed coy and did not respond.

Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney had some interesting things to say about Charmaine’s fate. “Charmaine is such a wonderfully complex and relatable character,” she told Entertainment Weekly . “Everyone has loved somebody that didn’t love them back. She’s always going to be in love with [Jack], but she’s doing her damnedest to move forward. And then, she got a husband. We have a pretty big bombshell for her coming in the following season, if we have a season 4, that’s going to blow everybody away.”

Fans don’t believe Jack is the father of Charmaine’s twins

Now that it looks like Charmaine won’t be returning for Virgin River Season 5 — at least not full-time, fans are even more convinced that Jack isn’t the father of the twins she’s carrying. Some fans believe that Charmaine got IVF in an attempt to trick Jack into staying with her.

A Redditor explained via Express ,

Looking at Charmaine’s age and her saying this is her last chance at motherhood, it seems like she would have been going through in vitro without telling Jack and once she got confirmation of her pregnancy is when she timed her encounter with Jack to play into the timeline. She knew Jack didn’t want to be with her and thus would never want to have kids with her, so to trap him, she went ahead and got the pregnancy taken care of and linked it to Jack. Twins are also more common within vitro from what I understand because they try to implant as many eggs as possible to increase the chance of catching.

Interestingly enough, in the book series, the twins Charmine belong to an acquaintance of Jack’s. It’s possible that Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) or Mike (Marco Grazzini) could be the real father of the twins.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

