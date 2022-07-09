‘90 Day Fiancé’: Emily and Kobe Blame Each Other for Pregnancy Scare

In a preview for the July 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé , Emily Bieberly thinks she may be pregnant with Kobe Blaise’s child, again. Both of them blame each other for not taking precautions.

Kobe and Emily, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Kobe and Emily’s ’90 Day Fiancé’ journey

29-year-old Emily met 34-year-old Kobe while she was teaching English in Xi’an, China. They met at a nightclub, and they fell in love. During the end of her stay in China, the couple got engaged. Then, Emily found out she was pregnant with Kobe’s baby. Unfortunately, her visa in China was up, and she had to return to Salina, Kansas. She left for the US, and Kobe returned to his family in Cameroon, Africa.

Despite applying for a K-1 visa, Kobe ended up missing the birth of his son due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic causing delays. Two years later, Kobe’s K-1 visa was finally approved. During 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Kobe met his 17-month-old son for the first time . Now, with only a couple of weeks left on their K-1 visa, Kobe and Emily have to race against the deadline and get married.

Emily thinks she might be pregnant with Kobe’s baby

In the July 3rd episode, Emily reveals some worrying information to Kobe about the possibility she might be pregnant again. She tells her fiancé, “I’m just late like my period is late .” Kobe is in disbelief and says, “Oh my God.”

Kobe’s son, Koban, is still being breastfed by Emily and all currently live with Emily’s parents. Earlier in season 9, Emily’s dad warns her that his only rule is not to have another unplanned pregnancy.

In the preview for the upcoming episode, Emily and Kobe go to a pharmacy to get a pregnancy test. She tells the cameras, “My dad only has one rule for us, and that’s not to get pregnant.” Of course, Kobe, who is trying to make a good impression on Emily’s family, is worried about the consequences if Emily is pregnant. He says, “I don’t know how I’m going to be able to face your family if you’re pregnant.”

Kobe and Emily blame each other for the pregnancy scare

Emily and Kobe are not prepared for having another child, and neither of them wants to take responsibility for the possible pregnancy. Kobe is in denial. He tells Emily, “No, you can’t be pregnant.”

Emily retorts, “Why can’t I be pregnant?” He insists they took many “precautions” so she wouldn’t get pregnant, but Emily disagrees. She says, “Precautions? Kobe, you’re the one who told me you didn’t want me to take birth control.” She argues, “Not taking birth control can obviously lead to a birth.”

In the interview, Emily asks Kobe, “What did I say, babe, when I told you I was going to take my birth control. What did you say?” Kobe said, “I refused. I give you a reason why. I’ve seen women who are on birth control. When they are ready to conceive, it was very difficult.”

Kobe insists he was planning on the “pull out” method until Emily told him it’s OK because she’s not ovulating. The couple argues all the way to the pharmacy, where they buy pregnancy tests to take. They decide to take the tests at the pharmacy to avoid questions from Emily’s family.

It takes two to tango and clearly, to make a baby. If Kobe and Emily are pregnant , it will be hard for him to get back into her family’s good graces. Will Emily and Kobe end up married with a baby on the way? Fans will have to keep watching 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 to find out what’s next for this couple.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

