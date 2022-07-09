Two Men In ‘Critical Condition’ Following Shooting In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left two men with life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area initially responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue around 12:35 a.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 32-year-old man and a 37-year-old man with “serious gunshot wounds,” according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

The spokesperson told WJZ that officers found one man on a sidewalk and the other man inside of a house.

The gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals where they are listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.