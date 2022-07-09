ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two Men In ‘Critical Condition’ Following Shooting In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1219OO_0gaN4he200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left two men with life-threatening injuries in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area initially responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue around 12:35 a.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 32-year-old man and a 37-year-old man with “serious gunshot wounds,” according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

The spokesperson told WJZ that officers found one man on a sidewalk and the other man inside of a house.

The gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals where they are listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments / 5

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Man Shot Dead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body With Signs Of Trauma Found Inside Cherry Hill Building, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found inside a building in South Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Spelman Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive male who was inside of a dwelling, police said. The officers noticed that the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to authorities. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

1 Person Hospitalized In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Glen Burnie that injured at least one person. The shooting was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenway Road Southeast, Anne Arundel County Police said. Police said an unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, they were conscious. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-4700.  
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

39 Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place yesterday morning that left a 39 year-old man in critical condition. This incident happened in Southeast, Baltimore. According to investigators, “At approximately 10:21 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Loneys...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Wjz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

One man dead, another critically injured in separate shootings Sunday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Southeast Baltimore overnight. According to police, officers received information to investigate a shooting near East Fayette Street just before 6:30 a.m. Once on scene, officer located an unidentified man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Stabbing reported in Rosedale, man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported this week. At 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, an individual approached someone in the 5700-block of Vandyke Road (21206), put a gun to their head, and demanded money. The victim did not comply and was struck in the head. At 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11, a known individual … Continue reading "Stabbing reported in Rosedale, man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn" The post Stabbing reported in Rosedale, man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shots fired in Rosedale, robbery reported on Hazelwood Avenue

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, an individual assaulted someone in the 1400-block of Wentworth Avenue in Hillendale (21234).  The suspect was armed with a handgun. At 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, At 3 p.m., a known individual assaulted someone with a hammer in the 3900-block … Continue reading "Shots fired in Rosedale, robbery reported on Hazelwood Avenue" The post Shots fired in Rosedale, robbery reported on Hazelwood Avenue appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
Daily Voice

Camera Footage from Fatal Crash Involving Baltimore City Police Officer Released

Footage has been released for a June collision in which a Baltimore City Police Officer fatally struck a man riding a scooter, authorities say. Officer Alexis Acosta was responding to an emergency call while in a marked police cruiser with activated lights and sirens when he struck a man in the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue around 12:40 p.m., on Tuesday, June 21, say Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arson Detectives Investigating Early Morning Fire In Elwood Park, Baltimore Firefighter Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking into the possibility that someone deliberately set fire to a house in Elwood Park on Monday, according to authorities. Baltimore’s firefighters were sent to extinguish a house fire n the 600 block of North Robinson Street as the sun was rising, according to the local firefighter’s union. Pictures made public by the union show that firefighters found a plume of black smoke rising into the sky.  They also found flames pouring out of a two-story home, per the pictures. One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze, according to union officials.  All of the occupants inside of the house were able to safely escape the fire, union officials said. Following the fire, the Baltimore Police Department dispatched arson detectives and a forensics team to the fire site “to investigate a possible arson,” according to a police department spokesperson. Detectives are investigating whether the fire is related to any of the weekend violence in that part of town, the spokesperson said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy