ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hogan Doubles Reward For Information About A Deadly Clash In Downtown Baltimore That Killed A Man

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQ8vG_0gaN4glJ00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is doubling the reward for tips that lead investigators to the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds.

Hogan made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday. He said that the state of Maryland would increase the initial reward of $8,000 to $16,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Reynolds following a confrontation in downtown Baltimore.

Maryland Crime Stoppers offered up the $8,000 reward on Friday night.

Reynolds, 48, was killed on Thursday after he was involved in a deadly clash with a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway Streets.

The “heated interaction” between Reynolds and squeegee workers escalated after Reynolds decided to park his car and approach the group with a bat, which he swung at “one or more” of them, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

There were several incidents involving squeegee window washers reported at the same intersection in the hours before Reynolds was killed.

Hogan told WJZ on Friday that the city has failed to address problems associated with squeegee workers, which have been prevalent for “many years.”

“It certainly has had a major impact on people being afraid to come to the city because they’ve been harassed for years and years,” Hogan said. “This is just the pinnacle of the problem right downtown across from the Inner Harbor with somebody getting shot.”

Mayor Brandon Scott has been proactive about assisting the young people who make money cleaning car windshields on the street corners.

In 2021, he kicked off a 90-day action plan aimed at helping squeegee workers by placing them in steady jobs.

More recently, the Mayor’s Office for African American Male Engagement held a job fair for young people in the city, some of whom are former squeegee workers .

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Comments / 9

Mr. Mr.
3d ago

What the Mayor is doing to get these young kids off the streets is all good but getting them off the streets period should happen immediately no more excuses they are aggressive thugs that terrorize many locals and tourist even when you say NO thank you!

Reply(2)
8
Matthew James Smith
3d ago

The reasons to avoid downtown just keep compiling. Too bad, really, there's a lot of attractions Downtown, but there are too many dangers for many people to ignore.

Reply
5
Donna G
3d ago

these thugs are domestic terrorists ..Baltimore needs to do something and stop allowing the criminal element to run and ruin this town.

Reply(1)
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Body With Signs Of Trauma Found Inside Cherry Hill Building, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found inside a building in South Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Spelman Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive male who was inside of a dwelling, police said. The officers noticed that the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to authorities. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Person Hospitalized In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Glen Burnie that injured at least one person. The shooting was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenway Road Southeast, Anne Arundel County Police said. Police said an unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, they were conscious. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-4700.  
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 63, Dragged & Injured In East Baltimore Carjacking, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said. The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near North Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away. The 63-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon. Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray New Balance sneakers. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

‘Just Trying To Survive’: Baltimore Squeegee Workers Say Washing Windows Helps Them Overcome Struggles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police told WJZ Tuesday their investigation into the killing of motorist Timothy Reynolds is “open and ongoing.” Reynolds was shot and killed after he got out of his car last Thursday and approached squeegeers with a baseball bat. Police say killing of Tim Reynolds in squeegee confrontation is “open and ongoing.” They have received “numerous tips and are combing through evidence. We are looking at several individuals, but a suspect has not been identified.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 12, 2022 Police said they have received “numerous tips” and are looking at several individuals but have not identified a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 45, Charged With Murder In Reisterstown Road Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man who died in March, seven months after he was shot, authorities said Tuesday. Gregory Eugene Young, 45, was taken into custody this week on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 47-year-old Terry Lewis, police said. Lewis was wounded in an April 19, 2021, shooting that unfolded in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, police said. Lewis later died of his injuries March 20. An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office ruled Lewis’ death was a homicide caused by injuries he suffered during the shooting. Court records show Young was served Monday with an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, among other offenses. The 45-year-old remains in police custody without bail while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mcsmaryland#Light#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Witness Describes Deadly Confrontation Between Timothy Reynolds And Squeegee Worker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers. Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case. A continuing police presence at Light and Conway today but no squeegee window washers https://t.co/6kym9BUggg @wjz pic.twitter.com/yU9rGE1zHZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 11, 2022 Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him. The reward for information has doubled to $16,000. NEW: Governor Hogan says the state...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Witnesses say Sunday evening carjacking involved known squeegee kid

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frightening scene unfolded in downtown Baltimore last night as a food delivery driver became the victim of an attempted carjacking. Witnesses say the person accused of taking the vehicle was a known squeegee kid in the area. The carjacking unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man & Teen Wounded In Pair Of Monday Morning Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said. The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning. A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said. Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Churches Marred By Arson And Vandalism See Additional Damage Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland churches are at the center of various investigations into arson and vandalism—a trend that has continued over the weekend and into Monday. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The fire involved several pews in the main church area, Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the agency, tweeted. No injuries were reported. Montgomery...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy