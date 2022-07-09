Hogan Doubles Reward For Information About A Deadly Clash In Downtown Baltimore That Killed A Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is doubling the reward for tips that lead investigators to the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds.

Hogan made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday. He said that the state of Maryland would increase the initial reward of $8,000 to $16,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Reynolds following a confrontation in downtown Baltimore.

Maryland Crime Stoppers offered up the $8,000 reward on Friday night.

Reynolds, 48, was killed on Thursday after he was involved in a deadly clash with a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway Streets.

The “heated interaction” between Reynolds and squeegee workers escalated after Reynolds decided to park his car and approach the group with a bat, which he swung at “one or more” of them, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

There were several incidents involving squeegee window washers reported at the same intersection in the hours before Reynolds was killed.

Hogan told WJZ on Friday that the city has failed to address problems associated with squeegee workers, which have been prevalent for “many years.”

“It certainly has had a major impact on people being afraid to come to the city because they’ve been harassed for years and years,” Hogan said. “This is just the pinnacle of the problem right downtown across from the Inner Harbor with somebody getting shot.”

Mayor Brandon Scott has been proactive about assisting the young people who make money cleaning car windshields on the street corners.

In 2021, he kicked off a 90-day action plan aimed at helping squeegee workers by placing them in steady jobs.

More recently, the Mayor’s Office for African American Male Engagement held a job fair for young people in the city, some of whom are former squeegee workers .

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.