Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck comes to Kent County

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck continued its 2022 national tour by making a stop in Kent County Saturday.

The pop-up truck parked at Woodland Mall in Kentwood from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., as part of Malibu Barbie’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The truck sells exclusive, retro-inspired merchandise, including denim jackets, hats, shirts, pins, totes, beach towels, necklaces and mugs.

FOX 17

FOX 17 talked with Kim and Celia, a mother and daughter visiting the pop-up truck, who said Barbie has been part of their family for generations.

“Love the Barbie truck. I grew up with barbies and now that’s her favorite thing, as well,” Kim told FOX 17.

Next up for the Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is a stop in Detroit on Saturday, July 16.

