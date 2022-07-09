ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania SPCA offers $5 adoption fee to help clear the shelters

By Beccah Hendrickson
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hC5DF_0gaN4d7800
EMBED <> More Videos PSPCA offers $5 adoption fee to help clear the shelters

The animal welfare agency says adoption rates have been down and surrenders are up.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA held a "Really Big Adoption Event" Saturday where the nearly 200 dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs could be adopted for only $5.

The animal welfare agency says adoption rates have been down and surrenders are up. Because of that, the shelters have been overcrowded and they need to get their animals into permanent homes.

"Animals come in every single day from situations of cruelty and neglect and we never get to say no, we don't ever want to say no. So, we have animals coming in and we need animals to leave so we can make room for the animals coming in," said Madeleine Bernstein, who's the manager of life-saving for the PSPCA.

Bernstein said the current pandemic circumstances have been difficult for shelters and inflation is taking its toll, too.

"It was COVID and things were really hard with work and stuff but I got past it and I made a savings goal so I could get a new dog," said Patricia Chatman, of North Philadelphia.

Chatman said she browsed the shelter's website and came up with a plan.

"I'm hoping to get someone who's going to jump and hop and scream every time they see me. I want a little yapper," she said.

Meanwhile, Cheryl Echols looked for cats.

"We've got everything all set up. We have litter pans and dishes and toys so we're helpful," said Echols, of Ridley Park.

Shelter workers say the hard times are far from over, but they hope this event helps.

"Everyone's having a hard time. It's just a hard time in animal welfare right now," said Bernstein.

The PSPCA isn't the only shelter experiencing overcrowding. ACCT Philly also ran out of kennels this week. Both agencies say they need people willing to foster to ease some of that strain.

Comments / 28

R G
3d ago

If you can't keep the animal for its life, THEN DON'T GET IT. I've had both my dogs, who are sisters, for 13 years now. And there was a time I was living in a motel with my dogs but I didn't get rid of them.

Reply(3)
24
Slappy Boots
2d ago

yeah let's just hope they check these people out and not just give them away like candy because a lot of people can be very abusive towards animals I learned that being an Allentown you just looking to get rid of them that's fine but they got to watch who they give them out to or the poor cats will wind up on the streets because I know I feed plenty of them feel sorry for him cuz they're homeless they get these animals these people and they can't take care of them and they put them out in the street are they moving they can't take an animal with them you have to think before you get an animal but not these people they don't even think before they have children so why would they think before they get an animal very knowledgeable people here 😮😞🤔

Reply
9
ugottabekiddingme
3d ago

Just adopted a little lady cat named Mia! She's a sweetheart who will be with us furever! GET OUT THERE AND ADOPT! 🐾💕😻💕🐾

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc Action News

Thieving foxes swipe shoes, newspapers from porches in Media, Delaware County

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The mystery of missing shoes in Media, Delaware County has been traced back to a skulk of sly creatures. For the past two months, neighbors have been catching foxes on their surveillance cameras scurrying through their yards. One couple says they end up with items like shoes, newspapers, dog toys, and sports equipment in their yard nearly every day.
MEDIA, PA
6abc Action News

North Philadelphia kids preparing for big bike ride alongside police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple Police Officer Leroy Wimberly is content to stay in his lane, literally. "I don't ride the bike, I ride the van," he said with a laugh. The bike lane is left for the 10 boys he helps to coach and mentor as part of the Temple University Urban Bike Club, which started last year by reaching out to boys ages 10-14, who live in North Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ridley Park, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
wrnjradio.com

Whale found dead in New Jersey inlet

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (Cape May County)- Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau North Wildwood Station responded to the report of a deceased whale in the Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood Sunday morning. When troopers arrived, they located the whale under the dock of an abandoned residence in the area of...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

All Adoption Fees $5 At Philadelphia PSPCA This Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local shelters in our region need your help. The Pennsylvania SPCA is holding “The Really Big Adoption Event” on Saturday with hopes of finding homes for many animals. All adoption fees for dogs, cats, bunnies and guinea pigs will be just $5. The event will be held at the PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Ave. from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. For more information on the PSPCA adoption process, click here. The PSPCA says adoptions at their shelters, and around the country, have been very slow and they are seeing a rise in owner surrender requests. If you cannot attend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Cruelty To Animals#Animal Cruelty#Dog Rescue Adoption
WTRF- 7News

One-year-old found dead in Pennsylvania pool

A one-year-old was reportedly found dead in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to KDKA The news outlet said the one-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool in Beaver County. WPXI reports officials performed CPR but couldn’t revive the child. No cause of death has been ruled at this time and an investigation is still underway.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces More Than $17.5 Million in PennSERVE Grant Funding for Community Service Across Pennsylvania

Funding will support 1,370 AmeriCorps members in meeting community needs. Governor ​Tom Wolf today announced the awarding of more than $17.5 million – the most in commonwealth history – to support the community-service work of 26 AmeriCorps programs. PennSERVE, housed within the Department of Labor & Industry, is Pennsylvania’s grantmaking partner of AmeriCorps, the leading federal agency for national service and volunteerism.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pets
Brian B. Reyes

Your South Philadelphia door of the day

Guaranteed this person has not had a genuine laugh since roughly 1972. (u/BurnedWitch88) I love that people continue to include the stuff with Pence on it. (u/satisfried) Green new deal Green new deal It's not enacted and what does that even mean by itself? Please register your friends blue to combat this. (u/delco_trash)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Completely Out Of Space For Dogs, ACCT Philly Issues Urgent Plea For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team — or ACCT — has issued a plea for help. The agency says they are completely out of space for dogs. ACCT says the situation calls for immediate attention. They need many more people to consider adopting a pet, specifically dogs. All of the kennels and cages are full at their facility in Feltonville. But shelters everywhere are seeing a surge. ACCT Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett says various things are contributing to the problem. A “surge in strays” is one, which is common around July 4 as many dogs go missing. But the economy is also playing a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
butlerradio.com

Ag Secretary Reminds Residents About Spotted Lanternfly

State agriculture officials are once again sounding the alarm about the spotted lanternfly. Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding was in Washington County last week, which was just added to the spotted lanternfly quarantine list earlier this year. Redding spoke in front of a rail yard, because research has found the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WKBN

New Pennsylvania law targets illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law targeting illegal ATVs and dirtbikes on public roads. The issue of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads has been a growing issue in Philadelphia with instances that have included hundreds of riders in groups traveling through the city.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy