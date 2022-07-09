ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A murder-suicide is being investigated in Northeast Baltimore

By Sierra Hunter
 3 days ago
Police are investigating a murder-suicide in the 5500 block of Catalpha Road.

On Saturday, around 5:15pm, officers responded to the area for a report of shooting. When they arrived, they discovered 48-year-old Michelle Lindsey and a unidentified 57-year-old man, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Karen Sturla Wingerd
3d ago

Sadly...To many mental health issues that are unrecognizable & too much domestic violence. 🥺 Prayer's for the families of both individuals. 🙏🕊

