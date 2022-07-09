The Modesto area has had a not-too-scorching July so far. That’s about to change

The Modesto area will spike to 103 degrees Monday, following an early July with milder conditions than usual, the National Weather Service forecasts.

The forecast highs the rest of the week are near 99 Tuesday, 96 Wednesday, 99 Thursday and 98 Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Around his time last year, the highs approached 110 and the overnight lows were still warm. That’s tough on people as well as pets and livestock.

Even though 2022 is nicer, temperatures around 100 can still mean heat stress. Residents should avoid too much exercise in the sun, stay hydrated and check on their animals.

The area had several 100-plus days in late May and June, though with some mild stretches between the spikes. The first week of July ranged from 76 to 88 at the Modesto Irrigation District’s downtown weather station. The thermometer hit 92 on Friday and 89 Saturday.

The less-than-scorching weather is ideal for the Stanislaus County Fair , running through July 17 in Turlock.