Hays County inmate finally starts trial after 4 years, hundreds continue to wait for trial

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved a system of payment for GPS ankle monitors for county inmates at a meeting July 5. The payment for the system will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds that have already been set aside for pretrial diversion and related expenses, according to agenda documents.
The Schertz Police Department made a crucial error this week. The error resulted in the destruction of evidence that impacted over 1,000 cases in three different counties. On Tuesday, July 12, the Schertz Police Department released a statement informing the public about an "administrative error" when staff "purged" 1,376 cases from 2007 to 2018 in Bexar, Comal, and Guadalupe counties.
Kaitlin Armstrong remains in the Travis County Jail following her recent capture. She’s accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson at a home in East Austin in May. She then disappeared days after being questioned by Austin Police, touching off a 43 day multi-agency hunt that ended at a hostel in Costa Rica.
The Austin Police Department filed a search warrant Monday for a digital account police believe Kaitlin Armstrong, who is charged with murder in the death of pro-cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson, used as she was fleeing Austin.
AUSTIN, Texas — A man acquitted by reason of insanity of stabbing his father to death in 2013 who escaped the North Texas State Hospital last month has now been taken into custody in Austin. According to the Vernon Police Department, Alex Ervin was taken into custody by the...
SCHERTZ, Texas – Over a decade worth of evidence was destroyed or removed from the Schertz Police Department’s property room without prosecutorial review, according to a cease and desist letter obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders. The blunder could impact dozens of cases or more in the three...
Law enforcement in Guadalupe County have arrested multiple individuals following a nearly two-year investigation into a local drug trafficking organization. The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said investigators learned the organization distributed methamphetamines, counterfeit percocet pills, and Alprazolam pills. The search warrants were executed Friday morning at a residence in the...
Two former San Antonio police officers indicted in December on charges of aggravated assault by a public servant have received indefinite suspensions, the equivalent of a firing, KSAT reports. The terminations of Carlos Castro and Thomas Villarreal were included in SAPD's May disciplinary records obtained by the TV station. Although...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after police said he tried to rob a fireworks stand armed with a rifle but was shot by one of the workers during the incident. Travis County Jail records show Phillip Lara, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, each with a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if both charges relate to the fireworks stand robbery. An attorney for Lara wasn’t listed online as of publication.
TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Police said they arrested a man suspected of setting a fire that destroyed a historic home in Taylor. According to a news release, Taylor police said they took James Paul Gogolewski, 47, into custody Tuesday afternoon after securing a warrant for his arrest. Police said he is facing a charge of arson, which is a second-degree felony.
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two-hundred-and-sixty prequalified individuals will have the chance to clear their criminal records at Travis County's second Expunction Expo of the year. The offices of District Attorney José Garza, Attorney Delia Garza, District Clerk Velva Price and Travis County Law Library will host the expo on...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Short-term rental company Vrbo is facing another lawsuit involving a Hill Country property where law enforcement says the owner secretly recorded guests with an undisclosed camera. The property called Cielito Lindo Ranch is located off Saddle Wood Trail in Comfort, Texas, which is about two hours...
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say assaulted a city employee earlier this month at a Downtown Austin bus stop. It happened Friday, July 1, at around 4:10 p.m. at the bus stop at Republic Square Park, located in the 400 block of Guadalupe Street.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after he failed to stop for authorities Tuesday morning in east Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. DPS said troopers tried to stop the driver of a Honda Rebel motorcycle on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff's office says a swimmer who was pulled from Lake Travis after being submerged for almost ten minutes died days later at a local hospital. The incident happened on the Fourth of July at Mansfield Dam Park. The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says deputies and EMS responded the...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety shut down the frontage road of Interstate 35 in north Austin after a fatal crash Tuesday morning. DPS said the crash happened on the northbound lanes of the frontage road at Rundberg Lane. That is just north of U.S. Highway 183.
A new owner, Seattle-based LIH Lamar Housing Associates, bought The Palms last year. A lawyer for the owner told the city in March the owner is doing everything it can to fix the water problems, which started after the ice storm in February 2021.
