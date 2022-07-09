ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hays County inmate finally starts trial after 4 years, hundreds continue to wait for trial

KVUE
 3 days ago

A total of 83% of the population...

www.kvue.com

Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners approve use of GPS ankle monitors to help with inmate population

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved a system of payment for GPS ankle monitors for county inmates at a meeting July 5. The payment for the system will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds that have already been set aside for pretrial diversion and related expenses, according to agenda documents.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Schertz police mistakenly destroy evidence for over 1,000 cases in San Antonio-area counties

The Schertz Police Department made a crucial error this week. The error resulted in the destruction of evidence that impacted over 1,000 cases in three different counties. On Tuesday, July 12, the Schertz Police Department released a statement informing the public about an "administrative error" when staff "purged" 1,376 cases from 2007 to 2018 in Bexar, Comal, and Guadalupe counties.
SCHERTZ, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Charge Dropped Against Accused Killer Kaitlin Armstrong

Kaitlin Armstrong remains in the Travis County Jail following her recent capture. She’s accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson at a home in East Austin in May. She then disappeared days after being questioned by Austin Police, touching off a 43 day multi-agency hunt that ended at a hostel in Costa Rica.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
#County Jail
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Multiple individuals in Guadalupe County drug trafficking organization arrested

Law enforcement in Guadalupe County have arrested multiple individuals following a nearly two-year investigation into a local drug trafficking organization. The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said investigators learned the organization distributed methamphetamines, counterfeit percocet pills, and Alprazolam pills. The search warrants were executed Friday morning at a residence in the...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Affidavit: Man armed with rifle tries to rob fireworks stand, gets shot by employee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after police said he tried to rob a fireworks stand armed with a rifle but was shot by one of the workers during the incident. Travis County Jail records show Phillip Lara, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, each with a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if both charges relate to the fireworks stand robbery. An attorney for Lara wasn’t listed online as of publication.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Arson suspect arrested after fire at historic Taylor home

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Police said they arrested a man suspected of setting a fire that destroyed a historic home in Taylor. According to a news release, Taylor police said they took James Paul Gogolewski, 47, into custody Tuesday afternoon after securing a warrant for his arrest. Police said he is facing a charge of arson, which is a second-degree felony.
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Travis County to hold second Expunction Expo of the year

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two-hundred-and-sixty prequalified individuals will have the chance to clear their criminal records at Travis County's second Expunction Expo of the year. The offices of District Attorney José Garza, Attorney Delia Garza, District Clerk Velva Price and Travis County Law Library will host the expo on...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

DPS: Motorcyclist avoids state troopers, dies in Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after he failed to stop for authorities Tuesday morning in east Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. DPS said troopers tried to stop the driver of a Honda Rebel motorcycle on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX

