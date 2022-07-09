ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

WWII veteran from Queens celebrates 103rd birthday

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

LITTLE NECK, Queens (WABC) -- World War II veteran Jack Stollak celebrated his 103rd birthday in good health on Saturday.

His friends at Brandywine Living at the Savoy in Little Neck threw him a birthday party to celebrate the special day.

Stollak was born in 1919 on Manhattan's Lower East Side to Polish immigrants.

He spent four years in the U.S. army.

Stollak considers his biggest accomplishment to be his 73-year marriage to his wife Eva, who passed away two years ago.

They had three children.

Stollak said he has no secret about his longevity.

"I stay away from fast women and slow horses. I make a joke, but luck," Stollack said. "As I age, I have no control of it. I'm aging gracefully I think. That's what the people tell me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Suiap_0gaN3RVV00

----------

