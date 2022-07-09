ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police investigate Friday shooting in Windsor Mill that left man wounded

By Darcy Costello, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Baltimore County Police are investigating after a shooting on Friday in Windsor Mill that left a man injured. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a shooting on Friday in Windsor Mill that left a man injured.

Police said a 35-year-old man sought treatment for a gunshot wound at a local hospital around 9:40 p.m. Friday. A Saturday news release from the agency said he had been shot in the 3500 block of Langrehr Road, a residential area off Liberty Road, west of the Baltimore Beltway.

The shooting victim is in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore County’s Violent Crimes Unit at 410-307-2020.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

