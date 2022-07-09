ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians clobber Royals to even series

Jose Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs as the visiting Cleveland Guardians collected 23 hits and hammered the Kansas City Royals 13-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak. They had scored a total of 13 runs during the losing streak. Ramirez had driven in just one run in his previous 21 games.

Five different Cleveland hitters each had three hits.

Triston McKenzie (6-6) earned the win. He went six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. He walked five batters, but he avoided damage by inducing four double plays. McKenzie has allowed one run in 23 career innings at Kauffman Stadium.

Losing pitcher Jonathan Heasley (1-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits in 1 1/3 innings. Outfielder Michael A. Taylor pitched the last two innings for KC.

The Guardians got on the board before Heasley could get an out in the first.

Steven Kwan dropped a double into short left center to start the inning. Heasley then plunked Amed Rosario. Ramirez singled up the middle, scoring Kwan and sending Rosario to third. Franmil Reyes lined a double off the top of the wall in left, scoring Rosario for a 2-0 lead.

The second inning started similarly for the Guardians.

Luke Maile dropped a ball into short center that was ruled an error on Taylor. Myles Straw doubled and Kwan hit a ground-rule double, scoring both runners. Heasley then served up a two-run home run to Ramirez and his day was done.

McKenzie, meanwhile, benefited from double plays in each of the first three innings.

The Guardians kept piling on in the fourth.

They loaded the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Andres Gimenez singled in two runs and then Nolan Jones hit his first major league home run. Jones, who debuted in Friday’s game, blasted one 457 feet for a three-run homer into the second tier of fountains in right center for an 11-0 lead.

The Royals scored a run in the seventh on a fielder’s choice.

The Guardians added two runs in the ninth.

–Field Level Media

