Celebrities

WATCH: Jordan Peterson blasts Elliot Page for 'parading her new abs'

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tb9Kc_0gaN2yTZ00

F ormer psychology professor and author Jordan Peterson held firm to his comments on transgender actor Elliot Page .

Peterson appeared for a virtual interview that was posted on YouTube Friday, reiterating his opinion on Page, a biological female who identifies as a man, and the actor's transition. The author was recently suspended from Twitter over the comments he shared on the platform.

'I WOULD RATHER DIE': JORDAN PETERSON STANDS BY ELLIOT PAGE TWEET

"See, I would've left Ellen Page alone if she hadn't been parading her new abs in a fashion magazine," Peterson said.


In 2017, Peterson opposed Canada's C-16 bill, which added transgender pronouns to the country's Human Rights Act. He said during the interview that he had done research on transgender issues and the confusion it tends to arouse in teenagers.

"For every one person we hypothetically save, we doom 1,000 more as a consequence of confusion and social contagion," Peterson said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Peterson previously "dead-named" Page in a tweet, referring to the actor as "Ellen" and pointed out Page's recent mastectomy. Twitter said Peterson violated its rules of hateful conduct. The rule reads: "You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease."

The social media platform said it would reinstate Peterson if he agreed to delete the tweet, which is no longer visible on the platform. Peterson refused.

Comments / 30

AP_001896.466afa82484740ee8eadfdef51643bc6.1338
2d ago

What would happen if, like oil/gas/battery shortages, male hormones were unavailable to women who now identify as men? Who had surgery to change their bodies but those drugs needed to maintain that body were gone?

Reply
11
K Knight
3d ago

When these people eventually find themselves on the coroner's table, his report will indicate their actual sex despite any mutilation or abuse of synthetic hormones. A lifetime of misery to end up right where they started.

Reply(1)
14
ineedsleep
3d ago

the other day filling out paperwork it no longer says male or female it says gender smh it's sad really to think history really does repeat itself over and over and it seems sexual deviancy is i believe #1 reason why God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah.

Reply(2)
18
