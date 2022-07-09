ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Ratings: Dynasty Hits a 13-Episode High, SmackDown Dips

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Dynasty this Friday drew 290,000 total viewers — its best audience of 2022, and the third-largest of what shall be its final season — while also ticking up in the demo to post its first 0.1 rating (!) since March 19.

The quiet evening’s only other fresh fare was Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown , which dipped to 2 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating — though it nonetheless won the night in the demo.

CBS’ Blue Bloods rerun, meanwhile, copped Friday’s largest audience, with 2.8 million total viewers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

