Fried ice cream anyone? Taste of Buffalo awards announced
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Not too hot. Not too humid. It was perfect 'eating' weather along Delaware Avenue and in Niagara Square Saturday for day one of the annual Taste of Buffalo.
The judges were along the festival route early in the day and awarding the blue ribbons to the lucky winners in a number of categories.
The judging for the 39th annual event took place Saturday morning by a panel of representatives from the local media, political, and business sectors.
The Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Award was given for the first time in memory of Eric DuVall, a long-time Taste volunteer and board member who passed away earlier this year. Chosen by DuVall’s family and friends to receive this inaugural award was The Flaming Fish for their Shrimp Poboy.
Other Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops winners include:
Chair’s Choice (chosen by Luke Baecker, 2022 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, Kartoffelsuppe
Children’s Choice (chosen by Shealeigh and Zack Baecker, daughter and nephew of 2022 Taste Chair): Mister Pizza, Cheese Pizza
“Rookie of the Year” Award: KT Caribbean Cuisine
Veteran Restaurant Award: Chrusciki Bakery
Best Overall Item: Taste of Siam, Fried Ice Cream
Best Meat Item: BW’s Barbecue, BBQ St. Louis Cut Ribs
Best Seafood Item: Carmine’s, Cajun Blackened Shrimp
Best Dessert: Nick Charlap’s Hot Fudge Sundae
Best Sandwich: Osteria 166, Porchetta Slider
Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, Red Jazz Infusion
Best White Wine: Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Pechette
Favorite Fermentation: A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard, Sweet Diamond
Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
First Place: Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, Gurkensalat
Second Place: Unbridled Café, Rustic Flatbread
Third Place: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, Summer Salad
Best Healthy Dessert: Sweet Melody’s Gelato – Red, White and Blue Sundae
Buffalo News Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Caribbean Flava, Curry Chicken
The Taste continues Sunday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo.
