Buffalo, NY

Fried ice cream anyone? Taste of Buffalo awards announced

By WBEN.com Newsroom
 3 days ago
Taste of Siam, Fried Ice Cream Photo credit @TasteofBuffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Not too hot. Not too humid. It was perfect 'eating' weather along Delaware Avenue and in Niagara Square Saturday for day one of the annual Taste of Buffalo.

The judges were along the festival route early in the day and awarding the blue ribbons to the lucky winners in a number of categories.

The judging for the 39th annual event took place Saturday morning by a panel of representatives from the local media, political, and business sectors.

The Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Award was given for the first time in memory of Eric DuVall, a long-time Taste volunteer and board member who passed away earlier this year. Chosen by DuVall’s family and friends to receive this inaugural award was The Flaming Fish for their Shrimp Poboy.

Other Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops winners include:

Chair’s Choice (chosen by Luke Baecker, 2022 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, Kartoffelsuppe

Children’s Choice (chosen by Shealeigh and Zack Baecker, daughter and nephew of 2022 Taste Chair): Mister Pizza, Cheese Pizza

“Rookie of the Year” Award: KT Caribbean Cuisine

Veteran Restaurant Award: Chrusciki Bakery

Best Overall Item: Taste of Siam, Fried Ice Cream

Best Meat Item: BW’s Barbecue, BBQ St. Louis Cut Ribs

Best Seafood Item: Carmine’s, Cajun Blackened Shrimp

Best Dessert: Nick Charlap’s Hot Fudge Sundae

Best Sandwich: Osteria 166, Porchetta Slider

Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, Red Jazz Infusion

Best White Wine: Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Pechette

Favorite Fermentation: A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard, Sweet Diamond

Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:

First Place: Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, Gurkensalat

Second Place: Unbridled Café, Rustic Flatbread

Third Place: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, Summer Salad

Best Healthy Dessert: Sweet Melody’s Gelato – Red, White and Blue Sundae

Buffalo News Gusto Critic’s Choice Award: Caribbean Flava, Curry Chicken

The Taste continues Sunday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo.

