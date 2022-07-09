ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Mars Hill Bible’s Koby Keenum commits to Kentucky football

By Claudia Chakamian
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlK96_0gaN1TLN00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Deciding where you’re going to college is exciting, but it can also be a kind of overwhelming. For student-athletes, they have to decide what school is going to give them the best chance to play and find success both on and off the field. On Saturday, one Mars Hill Bible football player officially made his decision.

Four-star center Koby Keenum announced Saturday his commitment to joining the Kentucky Wildcats football program.

USTA U16 Girls Clay Court Nationals to return to Huntsville Sunday

Keenum had 55 schools recruiting him but narrowed it down to his top five last month which also included Louisville, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The Florence native is the number 3 ranked center in the class of 2023 and said staying in the SEC was a big deciding factor for him.

“I went through all of the pros and cons and there wasn’t hardly any cons. It’s somewhat close to home, the team atmosphere they had there was just awesome and Coach [Zach] Yenser has been in the NFL the past three seasons and I really think he’ll be able to develop me into the player I can be and I’m really looking forward to it. I grew up going to those SEC games and it’s an atmosphere I want to be in,” Keenum said.

Keenum is the first football player in Mars Hill Bible High School history to commit to a Power 5 program. He says it’s exciting to pave the way as he knows he won’t be the last.

“No matter where you are, you can make it wherever you want to, it, it’s all up to the player and how much work they want to put into it. There’s definitely some kids behind me that hopefully follow and become Power 5 as well, but it’s definitely a special feeling knowing I’m the first one,” Keenum said.

Coleman Crow named Southern League Pitcher of the Month

Keenum added that now with his decision made, he’s focused on helping the Panthers win the 3A state championship this fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Herald

Lemaster makes verbal commitment to Kentucky

A senior this fall at Washington High School, Tanner Lemaster has given a verbal commitment to attend the University of Kentucky where he will continue his education and be a member of the Wildcats’ football team. “Vince Marrow (associate head coach and tight ends coach for the Wildcats) went...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Early Kentucky football preview: South Carolina

As we wait for the start of the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season, now’s a great time to look at the upcoming schedule and scout the opponents. This time, we look at Week 6 when Kentucky faces the South Carolina Gamecocks in their third SEC game and first SEC home game.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Monday Headlines: Adou Thiero Edition

Averaging over 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in high school mostly indicates that you’re a very solid, all-around basketball player. Adou Thiero, one of Kentucky’s new incoming freshmen and former Quaker Valley high school star, has a real chance to be that and more for a very deep and talented Kentucky Wildcats basketball team.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Florence, AL
College Sports
City
Louisville, AL
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
Huntsville, AL
Football
City
Clay, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Florence, AL
Football
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Florence, AL
Sports
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Highlights from Kentucky Basketball Practice

We’re about a month away from Kentucky basketball taking the floor in the Bahamas to give Big Blue Nation a preview of the season. The Wildcats were back on the practice floor Monday putting in work to prepare for the 2022-23 season. Enjoy all of the highlights from Monday’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
AL.com

Former Alabama golfer going to Open Championship after first PGA Tour victory

Former Alabama standout Trey Mullinax earned his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday, and that secured for him the final spot in the 150th Open Championship. Mullinax rolled in a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole in the final round of the Barbasol Championship to break a tie for the lead with Kevin Streelman, who missed his birdie putt on the 72nd hole to extend the tournament into a playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
foxlexington.com

Fans make the most of the lone PGA Tour event in Kentucky

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship wrapped on Sunday after calling the Commonwealth home for the last few days. Trey Mullinax took home the title of champion but he was not the sole star of the show. Although the rain may have at times...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Auburn alumnus Neil Lamb named president of HudsonAlpha

Neil Lamb’s story reads like the tagline from his Shareable Science blog: “the building blocks of life, one story at a time.”. Lamb graduated from Auburn University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics (COSAM) in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and he completed a doctorate in genetics and molecular biology from Emory University in 1997. On July 1, he began his role as president of HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, leading day-to-day operations for the organization in Huntsville.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Hill#Bible#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Sec
Andalusia Star News

Covington Casket expanding to serve North Alabama

Covington Casket Company President and CEO Alan Williamson has announced that his company will soon have a new distribution center in Cullman, Alabama. “I’m excited about this new location because north Alabama is a rapidly growing area in the state. In addition, Cullman is smack dab in the middle of some of Alabama’s largest metro areas and cities. It will be our largest facility and warehouse several hundred caskets,” he said.
ALABAMA STATE
101.5 The BUZZ

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

Huntsville Museum of Art is Best in Bama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local institution has once again been recognized as “Best in Bama.”. The Huntsville Museum of Art announced Monday that the museum was recognized as the Best Art Museum for 2022 – its sixth win in eight years. Alabama Magazine ran the contest...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Casey White being charged with the murder of Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former escaped inmate Casey White is being charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Vicky White. The indictment says Casey White is responsible for Vicky White’s death because it happened during Casey White’s escape. A warrant stemming from a grand jury...
WIS-TV

Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple is speaking out after the wife claims she overdosed on fentanyl after picking up a dollar bill at McDonald’s, but authorities are skeptical. Renee Parsons said picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville landed her in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WAAY-TV

Funeral arrangements announced for Huntsville activist Jackie Reed

Huntsville activist and former mayor candidate Jackie Reed will be laid to rest Saturday, her family says. Visitation has been set for 4–8 p.m. Friday and 9–11 a.m. Saturday at Berryhill Funeral Home, with funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. After the service, she'll be laid...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy