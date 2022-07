Omari Hardwick may have been the lead on the STARZ drama series Power for six years but that doesn't mean his bank account matched it, at least for a while. Hardwick starred in the series as James "Ghost" St. Patrick. His character was a New York City drug pin turned nightclub owner who struggled to leave his criminal past behind him. Power birthed four spinoffs, known as the "Power Universe," featuring other major characters in the show. The spinoffs are: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence. Despite the show being a hit from the beginning, Hardwick says he was so broke that he had to borrow money twice from the show's creator, rapper Cutis "50 Cent" Jackson.

