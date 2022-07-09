ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Alsco Uniforms 250 results from Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. “It was a good day again here in Atlanta. I feel like this No. 31 LeafFilter Chevrolet team has succeeded in finding a good, fast, stable setup for the new Atlanta track. So overall it was a good day and just a little bit better than where we were in the spring.”
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Tough ending to our day. Atlanta and this new surface hasn’t been kind to our Petty GMS team this season. Two races where we have been taken out by someone else’s mess. Our Allegiant Chevrolet started the race extremely loose. We made adjustments and it still was loose, more aero loose than mechanical loose. We finally hit on making it better and spun out with the 78 and 17. Our group didn’t give up, made repairs, and got ourselves back in a decent position. Unfortunately, another multi-car wreck at the start of the final stage ended our day early. It’s frustrating, but we couldn't have done anything differently. We will regroup this week before New Hampshire.”
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Herbst Claims Ninth at Atlanta

Race Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Overview:. Riley Herbst finished ninth in the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The driver of...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Bad Luck Falls Buescher’s Way in Atlanta

The bad luck fell Chris Buescher’s way Sunday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway after he had speed in the Fastenal Ford, but was caught up in an incident midway through the race, with a mechanical failure ultimately ending his afternoon. He began the day near the front in 11th...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Lane Interview Atlanta Motor Speedway

Q. Another great finish despite the look of your car; it is beaten and battered. What was your race like and what was it like knowing you had a car that looked like that?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, I hated that I took the best car here and I tore it up a couple times, but yeah, it's incredible. Hats off to Chevrolet and Trackhouse for bringing this fast of a Jockey Chevrolet to be able to come back. Our road crew and pit crew did an awesome job to rebound through all the damage repair, and we had a shot, and I got inside of the 9 coming off of 2, coming to the checkered, and caution came out. I hope everybody is all right back there, but awesome job to Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports. I really thought into 1 when we took the white that I was going to push him to the win, and they all just fought for the top and almost gave it to us.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Hill wins Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Featured

Austin Hill became a two time winner in the Xfinity Series Saturday evening, after snatching up his second victory at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hill beat out Josh Berry on the final lap to win by 0.111 seconds in a race that took 1:57:36 hours to complete.
ATLANTA, GA
