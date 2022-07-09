Gun permit applications up 150% on LI after Supreme Court nixes NY concealed carry law

Tom Cai shows off a long gun at Jimmy's Sport Shop in Mineola, New York on September 25, 2020. Photo credit TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

MINEOLA, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Applications for pistol permits in Nassau County are up 150% after the Supreme Court tossed a century-old New York law banning concealed carry permits for most civilians, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The surge in permit applications is also being felt in gun shops, ranges and training businesses.

Matt Seifer, the founder of Guardian Security Investigation and Training in Deer Park, told 1010 WINS he’s seen a 40% spike in new clients.

He attributed the growth to, “Civilians who are looking to obtain a handgun permit, also for training as well.”

Andrew Chernoff, the owner of Coliseum Gun Traders in Uniondale, said despite the influx it will be some time before most of these new applicants get their hands on a weapon.

By his estimate, most applications will take roughly 18 months to process, and not everyone gets approved.

The state legislature passed a bill last week establishing a slew of hurdles to overcome to obtain a concealed carry license.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called a special legislative session in order to rush through the legislation in response to the Supreme Court’s decision.

The new law makes background checks more stringent, further limits what crimes disqualify gun ownership and mandates applicants disclose social media accounts for review.

The new law also specified “sensitive areas” where it is illegal to carry a gun even for those with licenses.