Nassau County, NY

Gun permit applications up 150% on LI after Supreme Court nixes NY concealed carry law

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago
Tom Cai shows off a long gun at Jimmy's Sport Shop in Mineola, New York on September 25, 2020. Photo credit TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

MINEOLA, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Applications for pistol permits in Nassau County are up 150% after the Supreme Court tossed a century-old New York law banning concealed carry permits for most civilians, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The surge in permit applications is also being felt in gun shops, ranges and training businesses.

Matt Seifer, the founder of Guardian Security Investigation and Training in Deer Park, told 1010 WINS he’s seen a 40% spike in new clients.

He attributed the growth to, “Civilians who are looking to obtain a handgun permit, also for training as well.”

Andrew Chernoff, the owner of Coliseum Gun Traders in Uniondale, said despite the influx it will be some time before most of these new applicants get their hands on a weapon.

By his estimate, most applications will take roughly 18 months to process, and not everyone gets approved.

The state legislature passed a bill last week establishing a slew of hurdles to overcome to obtain a concealed carry license.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called a special legislative session in order to rush through the legislation in response to the Supreme Court’s decision.

The new law makes background checks more stringent, further limits what crimes disqualify gun ownership and mandates applicants disclose social media accounts for review.

The new law also specified “sensitive areas” where it is illegal to carry a gun even for those with licenses.

I pooped my pants
2d ago

Just carry illegally... doesn't matter if you get caught.With the new bail reform statutes you'll be out in a few hours. I've had an unrestricted CCW for over thirty years and go anywhere I please and no one's the wiser. Just stay away from metal detectors. Stay strapped and don't get clapped.

Joe Reed
2d ago

Except NY is making it impossible to carry anywhere. They also make it take forever to get your gun. So people will die waiting for it.

KitKat
2d ago

our with the Dems and this Fill in Governor. Vote her and the Dems and Rhino's out!

Fox News

Concealed carry instructor says Supreme Court 'upheld' the Constitution by striking down NY gun law

Concealed carry instructor Leon Spears joined "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday to weigh in on the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling about concealed carry. LEON SPEARS: It’s so empowering to teach people in D.C. about the ability to carry a firearm. I don’t know how many people are my clients that actually are just empowered that number one, they have the ability to carry and defend themselves and their families.
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
AOL Corp

Colorado secretary of state: 'We will stand firm' in blocking extradition of women who travel to get abortions

Shortly after Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday forbidding state officials from helping other states in criminal and civil investigations of women who travel there to receive abortions, Colorado's secretary of state, Jena Griswold, affirmed that her office would "not extradite anyone for a criminal violation of another state’s laws."
