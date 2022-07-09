Museum of Native American History teaches about ancient pottery

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People got the chance to learn traditional Native American art forms on July 9 at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville.

Wyandot storyteller Richard Zane Smith taught a group about the ancient form of pottery shards and how to identify them.

At the end of the class, people could take some home and learn more about the traditions of Native Americans.

“What I love about Richard is that someone could give him a pottery shard and he can identify where it was made and how and keep that tradition alive,” said Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, the museum’s director.

The museum’s mission is to educate future generations about the lives of the first Americans. Admission to the museum is free and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

