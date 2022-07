The Miami Dolphins front office prepared for this. They thought long and hard about trading out of the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 draft and accumulating more draft ammunition just in case they needed it. The reason why they might need it, is they wanted to have the draft capital at hand in case a quarterback is available in the 2023 NFL draft and Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t live up to the hype.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO