Video Games

Age of Water flooded open-world survival game for free

By Stephen West
 3 days ago
All players have a wonderful opportunity to get free access to a new game called Age of Water, in which you need to survive in a flooded world. Gaijin inCubator and Three Whales have announced a closed beta test for Age of Water, starting this summer. It is noted that anyone...

The Elder Scrolls 6 release date revealed due to Skyrim

Due to the cult open-world action game Skyrim, we managed to find out the release date of the expected The Elder Scrolls 6 from Bethesda. The developers of the long-awaited continuation of the legendary The Elder Scrolls VI franchise do not want to share any details of the game and are not even in a hurry to name the release year, so the fans themselves are looking for at least some way to determine the approximate release window.
These mysterious ‘dragon houses’ are yet to be explained by archaeologists

In the heart of the mountains of southern Evia, off the Greek coast, stands a curious structure of some twenty ancient ruined buildings. Little is known today about the massive stone block structures, from the identity of its architects to the date of its emergence. Commonly called ‘Drakospita’ ('dragon houses')...
Watch the ISS dump 172 pounds of trash in space: Station receives new waste container that shoots garbage bags out into the final frontier so that they can burn up in the atmosphere

Taking out the trash on the International Space Station just got much easier. Nanoracks, a private space company based in Houston, successfully tested a new technology that will streamline the process of waste disposal in outer space. On July 2, Nanoracks deployed a special waste container that can hold up...
Another Day, Another Guest Entering a Restricted Area Because Rules Don’t Apply to Them

When it comes to the lands at Disney Parks around the world, it’s all in the details. Disney Imagineers think of absolutely everything and leave no stone unturned. They want Guests to truly feel transported to another place and another time. While it may seem like magic allows you to do whatever you can dream of during your Disney vacation, the truth is, you are still in a theme park and need to follow the rules of that Park. Sadly, it seems that more and more often, Guests are forgetting that, throwing rules out the window, and doing whatever the heck they want.
Cloud Camping is a glamping vehicle that may take you anywhere

You see an unidentified flying object about to land near the beach where you’re lying about sunbathing. You’re excited and at the same time nervous about what that vehicle will bring about. You’re already thinking about aliens or at the very least, a failed space mission that’s unexpectedly landing in your area. You wait with bated breath wondering what you’ll be encountering today. The door opens and out steps a group of friends wearing swimming outfits and getting ready to hit the beach. Welcome to the possible future of travel and leisure!
One Company Makes Swimming Pools from Old Shipping Containers

You’ve seen shipping containers be transformed into houses. But have you ever seen a shipping container swimming pool? After mastering the art of making cargo container homes, French “cargotecture” company Calaak’Oncept partnered with pool specialists to make custom shipping container pools that perfectly mix industrial and modern design.
With The Release Of Shooter Splatoon 3 Just Months Away

Nintendo continues to stir up interest in a future Switch console exclusive. Recently, the Japanese company has been posting some new details on social media, showing, among other things, new maps, weapons, and multiplayer customization options. In a recent update, Nintendo revealed the Mincemeat Metalworks, which is notable for being...
The Matrix Awakens Will Only Be Downloadable For One More Day

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that showcased the potential for games coming this generation, will no longer be available tomorrow. If you're reading this post anytime outside of the early hours of July 9th, 2022, you are too late and the game is likely gone. The free game was released last December during The Game Awards and was partially used to help promote The Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a meta experience where they talk about how realistic this kind of technology is getting and how they could basically create younger versions of themselves. It eventually transitions into a chase sequence with Neo, Trinity, and an unnamed playable character who shoots at agents that are chasing after them. After this chase, the game opens up and players are free to roam a digital city.
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

