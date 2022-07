SPOKANE, Wash.— The weekend is drawing to a close and the weather will start to heat up as we kick off a new week. Skies clear out on Monday as high pressure builds and our second heat wave of the summer gets underway. We’ll see some middle and upper 80s around Spokane for the first time in several days. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s. One thing that won’t change is the ample sunshine we’ve been getting lately.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO