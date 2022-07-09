Newest Illinois State Sen. Kris Tharp sworn in, set to serve Metro East

Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto) becomes the newest Illinois State Senator after being sworn in Friday.

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto) becomes the newest Illinois State Senator after being sworn in Friday.

Tharp, who has served as captain and jail administrator for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, will now serve Illinois’ 56th District in the Metro East. This includes several municipalities in Jersey, Madison and St. Clair counties.

“I’m truly honored and humbled by this entire experience,” said Tharp. “We have a lot of important issues to explore this year, and I’m eager to serve the residents of the 56th District in this new role.”

In addition to his roles as a captain and jail administrator, Tharp serves as a Deputy Commander for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. In 2018, he founded Madison County Triad, a partnership between the Madison County’s Sheriff’s Office and senior service providers to improve the safety and quality of life of elderly residents.