San Diego, CA

Woman seriously hurt when bike collides with SUV in Torrey Pines

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 55-year-old woman was seriously injured Saturday while riding a bicycle and colliding with a Toyota SUV in the Torrey Pines neighborhood, police said.

The woman was riding her bike north on 10900 N. Torrey Pines Road at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A 79-year-old woman was driving a tan Toyota Rav-4 north when the bicyclist swerved to the left and collided with the Toyota, said Officer D. O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

"The impact with the vehicle caused the bicyclist to fall to the ground," the officer said. "The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision."

Traffic Division investigators responded and were handling the collision investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

TheTIMWING
3d ago

So when is the car going to come out, to get rid of 55-year-old women who ride a bicycle on a road like that? Clearly from the article was her fault, but no doubt there will be cries and whining for bike lanes and everything else because this woman wasn’t able to control her bike

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

