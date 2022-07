After the recent jumps by USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, there had been some speculation that the SEC would look to continue to expand. However, it appears that is no longer the case as CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd confirmed a report from Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South stating that the SEC will remain at 16 teams after the additions of Oklahoma and Texas in 2025.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO