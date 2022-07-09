ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Devers to miss remainder of series vs. Yankees, 2 Red Sox players placed on IL

By Conor Roche
 3 days ago

Devers has been dealing with a lower-back issue since the end of June.

Rafael Devers won't be in the lineup again until Monday at the earliest. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The hits keep on coming for the Red Sox.

Rafael Devers, who was named the American League’s starting third baseman for the All-Star Game on Friday, will miss the remaining two games of the series against the Yankees with a back injury. Devers aggravated the injury by chasing a foul ball and on a swing before getting pulled after four innings of play.

Devers, who missed Tuesday and Wednesday’s games against the Rays, has been dealing with lower back pain since the series against the Blue Jays in Toronto from June 27-29, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“We’ll see how he feels on Monday,” Cora told reporters prior to Saturday’s game. “Got to take care of him. He’s been battling with this for a while and we have to be smart.”

The injury news doesn’t end with Devers. Pitcher Connor Seabold was placed on the 15-day injured-list due to a right forearm extensor strain and utility man Christian Arroyo was placed on the 10-day injured with a left groin strain. Seabold started in Friday’s loss but left in the third inning after giving up seven runs. Arroyo went 1-for-4 at the plate in Friday’s loss.

Outfielder Kiké Hernandez, who’s been out since June 7 due to a hip flexor strain, had to put his rehab stint on pause too. He felt sore after playing in a rehab game with Triple-A Worcester on Friday, likely ruling him out for the weekend.

“I don’t want to call it a setback yet but the fact that he’s not able to post, it’s just another obstacle, put it that way,” Cora said.

With the open roster spots, the Red Sox called up right-handed pitchers Kaleb Ort and Phillip Valdez plus infielder Jeter Downs. All three have played well with Triple-A Worcester recently. Ort is tied for the Triple-A lead in saves with 15 and Valdez has a 3.68 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season.

After getting sent back down following an 0-for-4 performance in his MLB debut on June 22, Downs has been hitting well in Worcester. He’s hit .370/.500/.783 with five home runs in his last 14 games.

BOSTON, MA
