Houma, LA

Why Nate Frye resigned as Houma Christian boys basketball coach

By Chris Singleton, The Courier
 3 days ago
Nate Frye announced his resignation after three seasons as Houma Christian School’s boys basketball coach on Saturday.

Frye said he will spend more time developing athletes at his new gym, “The Den of Alpha Omega,” located at 138 Alliance Court in Houma.

Frye was hired in 2019 as a replacement for his father, Freddie Frye, who spent 19 years as a teacher and coach at Houma Christian before moving to a new ministry in Fayetteville, Georgia.

“It was a number of things that led to my decision,” Nate Frye said. “I felt that the Lord was telling me it was time to walk away. I thought I still had some more time at Houma Christian but I’m a very praying and spiritual guy. As I started praying more and more, I started getting the feeling that God was telling me it was time to step away.

"I was very confused because I thought I was going to stay at Houma Christian long term kind of how my father did it. I've built a very close relationship with all the boys on the team and everything. It was a hard decision to make, but like I was telling everyone else, whenever God tells you it’s time to do something or time to go somewhere, you've got to do it.”

Nate Frye is a 2013 graduate of Houma Christian and a standout basketball player at the University of New Orleans, where he played in the NCAA Tournament in 2017. He also played professionally in Canada and South America.

As coach, he led Houma Christian to LHSAA playoff appearances in all three seasons as coach.

Nate said he will now have more time to work with area youth at his 5,600-square-foot basketball gym, where many recreation and travel basketball players train.

“I feel like I have a lot to offer the community and I think God just wanted me to branch out and touch more kids,” Nate said. “It wasn’t the easiest thing to do. Houma Christian was taking care of me very well and it’s really hard to leave the kids. I told them the relationship isn’t severed. I’m right down the street from Houma Christian if they need anything."

Houma Christian athletics director Butch Theriot said the school is in the process of taking applications and interviewing potential candidates.

“Coach Nate is an exceptional young and upcoming coach,” Theriot said. “He is a legacy at Houma Christian. He not only had an impact on the basketball team but on the entire campus. Every kid knew Coach Nate and he knew them. It will be his influence and mentorship that will be truly missed. It was an honor to work side-by-side with him on a daily basis.”

Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.

Comments / 5

