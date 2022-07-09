Dodgers News: Doc Provides Timeline for LA All-Star Outfielder's Return

Just when the Dodgers outfield was whole again, the team lost Chris Taylor. Prior to first pitch on Tuesday, the team announced that a CT scan revealed a fracture in Chris Taylor's left foot. It's a big blow to the Dodgers. Taylor has been a lineup staple for years and rarely misses games due to injury, but even the mighty CT can't play on a fractured foot.

Currently, there isn't a timetable for Taylor's return, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts agreed with the notion that their lineup linchpin won't be back in the lineup until after the All-Star break.

“With Chris, anything is possible. But I think that’s probably a safe bet.”

The Dodgers skipper also didn't rule out re-scanning Taylor's foot later this month.

“There’s a possibility we’ll go back and revisit a scan, but I think it’s just a micro fracture, that it’s going to be per his tolerance at some point in time once we get the swelling out of there and he starts moving around. But again, we could in two weeks go back and do another scan. I’m not sure right now.”

Taylor himself admitted that he underestimated the injury at first and that it's going to take some time to heal.

“I thought I would be able to play through it, and it progressively every inning it got worse and worse and got to a point where it wasn’t worth continuing to try to push it. I think I’ve just got to maybe take a day or two off again, and see how it feels.”

In the meantime, the Dodgers will be relying on a combination of Gavin Lux, Jake Lamb, and Trayce Thompson to man left field while Taylor is sidelined.

Lux got the start on Friday and went 1-for-3 with a triple.