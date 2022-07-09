Kris Bryant continues to sparkle, but Colorado Rockies still fall to Diamondbacks

Kris Bryant is back to sparkling. And the Rockies are finally seeing the reward from their $182-million investment.

He crushed a home run on Saturday, his third in two games and fourth in the past five days. After playing in only 17 of their first 74 games due to a back strain, Bryant has 15 hits and 6 RBIs in his 11 games since coming off the injured list.

"I feel good," Bryant said. "I'm just swinging at strikes, taking balls. If I do more of that and actually hit the mistake pitches and hit them hard, that's a good spot to be in."

He can't do it all himself though, and the Diamondbacks went on to beat the Rockies 9-2. The four-game series will wrap up on Sunday, with Germán Márquez on the mound for the Rockies.

Bryant's recovery from his back strain was long, because he wanted to ensure his back was full strength before returning. He and the Rockies are still cautious. Bryant moved out of the outfield and to the designated hitter spot, a role that requires less standing around.

Bryant has hit his stride this road trip, notching his first home run in purple in Los Angeles and adding three in Phoenix. On Friday, he became just the third player in franchise history to hit two home runs, a double and a walk in a road game, joining Larry Walker and Dante Bichette on the exclusive list. Bryant followed up that performance 14 hours later with another home run.

"That's a good sign," manager Bud Black said. "Another home run. I thought his at-bats overall were good. We'll see where he goes, but he's in a good spot."

Bryant's efforts, however, couldn't dent the score enough to keep up with Arizona. Kyle Freeland struggled through his first inning, giving up three runs as he faced all but one batter in the Diamondbacks lineup. He made it through his next four unscathed, but hit a rough patch again in the sixth. Two more runs scored in that inning, and Jhoulys Chacín gave up an additional three in the eighth.

"I was able to make the adjustment the rest of the inning," Freeland said. "It just unraveled on us in the seventh and that one mistake in the sixth."

Cron, Iglesias recovering

C.J. Cron and José Iglesias are day-to-day after leaving Friday's game with injuries. Cron, who was hit in the left wrist, said he's sore and the area is still swollen. But he's still able to grip things and move his hand. He broke his hand in 2017 and now wears a pad under his batting glove to protect that area, which he believes helped minimize the damage.

Saturday was the first game he's missed this season, having started 83 games and appeared in all 84.

"It's pretty special. I've never had the opportunity to be in the lineup everyday," Cron said. "It's what every player wants."

Iglesias, who collided with Diamondbacks' catcher Ryan Herrera at home plate, said he was dazed and dizzy on Friday night. He's lightheaded, has an ugly bruise on his upper leg and has his knee wrapped.