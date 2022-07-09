ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped at vegetation fire near Swasey Drive

By Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

4:35 p.m. UPDATE

The incident commander says the fire's forward progress has been stopped as of 4:33 p.m. and firefighters have a hose lay around it.

Cal Fire is asking for a water tender but is canceling the rest of the engines, according to scanner reports. The fire burned just over 1 acre.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters are at a half-acre vegetation fire off Highway 299 between Swasey Drive and Middle Creek Road west of Redding.

The fire was reported at 4:16 p.m. Saturday. Two air tankers and helicopter were called to the scene on the north side of the highway, according to scanner traffic from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire was burning under power lines.

Check back for updates.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif. His newspaper career spans Yreka and Eureka in Northern California and Bellingham, Wash. Support local journalism by subscribing today .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: UPDATE: Forward progress stopped at vegetation fire near Swasey Drive

