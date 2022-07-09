ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge sentences Victorville man who ran over and killed pregnant girlfriend during carjacking

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
A Victorville man who authorities said ran over and killed his pregnant girlfriend while stealing a U-Haul truck was convicted of several crimes earlier this week.

Joshua James Nelson, 37, pleaded no contest to carjacking and two counts of voluntary manslaughter Friday.

A San Bernardino Superior Court judge sentenced Nelson to 14 years and eight months in state prison.

He was given credit for spending almost five years in county jail and 266 days of credit for good conduct.

Nelson was arrested the day after deputies responded to a crash at the Rodeway Inn on Aug. 28, 2017, in the 15300 block of La Paz Drive in Victorville.

When deputies arrived, they found Jacqueline Spaulding, 31, and another man had been struck and injured by a vehicle which had fled.

The man, Earl Turner, told CBS Los Angeles that he was leaving the motel but had forgotten something in his room. He retrieved it and when he returned, he saw Nelson taking off with his U-Haul.

Turner said he tried to chase the vehicle but was thrown to the ground. He was injured but later treated and released from a hospital.

As Nelson was fleeing, Spaulding — who authorities identified as Nelson's accomplice — tried to get into the truck but was run over.

"He pulled off," Turner told CBS2. "I watched the girl go under the car. I heard her scream, and then for two seconds, nothing after that.”

Spaulding was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Nelson’s attorney, Brandon Wood, said Spaulding had been pregnant with the couple’s child.

Deputies found the abandoned truck a short time later near Culver Road and Joshua Street. An arrest warrant was issued and Nelson was arrested the next day on Aug. 29.

Nelson was initially facing second-degree murder charges. Those were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

