Milder air arrives to end the weekend, coolest morning here in over a week; Dry pattern to resume

A great night ahead with cooling as humidity dives late Saturday. Sunshine and mild conditions to end the weekend

REFRESHING

Northeast winds are are blowing and we enter the evening with a steady drop in humidity. Skies are to clear after sunset Saturday. and throughout the night temperatures will steadily lower. Sunday morning opens in mid-50s in some outlying locations – coolest start in 10 days. We are looking at full on sunshine Sunday with temperatures warming again back to the middle 80s by afternoon but the humidity will be absent for the time being.

WELCOMED RAIN

DECENT rain totals over the past 72 hours with some locations exceeding 2-3 inches. The total .89″ is the official total for the city of Indianapolis, the largest two-day total since May 25th & 26th. What is eye-catching is the “hole” in the heart of the state where the least amount of has fallen. Note the estimated radar image below.

Don’t be satisfied with the recent rainfall. DRY PATTERN to resume. 10 DAY outlook favors dry conditions with minimal rainfall and chances at this time. Off long range machines, the amounts are will under one-inch, a strong indication that the dry/drought conditions will intensify. Stay tuned, we will monitor trends.