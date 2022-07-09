ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

Blue Angels wrap up 2022 summer show Saturday with full beach and lots of new memories

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

The common hearsay knowledge buzzing around Pensacola this week was, "If you want to get a good spot for the 2022 Blue Angels air show on Saturday, you better get to the beach early."

But, early wasn't early enough. It turns out, even 5:30 a.m. was too late to secure a parking spot to see the show.

The weekend followed the pattern of a steady build, as Thursday's practice show brought 19,661 vehicles across the Pensacola Bay Bridge, with Friday increasing to 19,865 vehicles, according to Katie King, public relations and marketing on behalf of the Santa Rosa Island Authority. Each vehicle was averaged to contain three people.

Live updates from Saturday's show: Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Air Show: Saturday live updates

Beach packed Friday for Blue Angels: 'It never gets old:' Spectators pack Pensacola Beach for Blue Angels dress rehearsal show

Still, the crowds continued to trickle in throughout the morning, with multi-colored umbrellas lining every inch of sand east of the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier. The high summer temps did not stop the crowds, even with the day’s high hitting 92 degrees on Pensacola Beach and humidity making it feel like it was upwards of 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service Mobile.

Even with the parking hassle and high heat, when the Blues showed up to the party, their triumphant entry brought the beach crowd to their feet.

Thousands of attendees, with about 100 of them even spending the night on Casino Beach, begged the question: Why? Why come see the Blue Angels every year?

Now that the 2022 summer show is in the books, Pensacola had a lot to say.

Tried and true traditions

For many Pensacola locals, Blue Angels weekend is synonymous with hanging out on the beach, playing games to pass the time, and oh yeah, a lot of drinking.

Before sunlight broke on Pensacola Beach Saturday, there were plenty of groups already buzzing with stories and memories while the show was still an entire day away.

Hear from commander: Pensacola Beach Air Show 2022 has huge buzz thanks to lift from 'Top Gun: Maverick' film

You can still see the Blues: Blue Angels 2022 practice schedule in Pensacola announced

There was some element of roughing it required to make a bed out of sand, but no one really seemed to mind, they just got creative.

Pensacola local Jacob Rosas decided to build a sand moat to protect his dozen or so friends from crashing waves into their tent in the middle of the night.

Kendall Foust made his morning cup of joe using a Jet Boil camping water heater and a manual espresso machine.

Patrick and Jennifer Taylor caught up on sleep in lawn chairs. But hey, at least it wasn’t just the sand this time.

“I slept better last night than I usually do, probably because we had the chairs to sleep in this time,” Jennifer said.

“Yeah, sometimes, we’ve just had to sleep on the beach,” Patrick added, referring to the sand.

But above else, each group walked away with a mutual feeling that the campout provided a bonding experience, that many people, young adults especially, are looking for.

“I think a lot of people see it as a beach festival more than a show," Megan Pargoff said.

Tightening family ties

For several Blue Angel spectators, the love of the Blues was passed down through family members, who instilled an appreciation for their precision and technique early on.

Texas-native and Blue Angels super fan Maria Rivas said her dad taking her to air shows as a kid developed an intense love for the Blue Angels. So much so, she has seen them in locations across the country, but Pensacola Beach is her favorite.

“This is their home, the cradle of (Naval) aviation,” she said.

Rivas said she will count down the days until the next show like some people wait all year for Christmas time. She spent Saturday’s show alongside her husband, who came with her for the weekend, making new family memories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5Rcu_0gaMy1xj00

“Every single thing,” she answered about her favorite part. “Every single thing.”

For Alabama resident Beth Welch, she was able to spend her birthday with her son and husband who would be seeing the Blue Angels for the first time Saturday.

She was hoping to help fuel her son’s interest in the Navy and fascination with planes that he has held for almost half of his lifetime.

"He's obsessed with the Navy, he loves planes," she said of her son, CJ.

CJ plans to enlist in the Navy when older, and when he asked if seeing the Blues fly solidified that decision, he replied with a simple: yes ma'am.

The technical tactics

When watching the Blue Angels take the sky, the maneuvers hit closer to home for veterans like Jerry Crutcher, 78-year-old U.S. Marine Corp. helicopter pilot from Longview, Texas.

Crutcher spent 1965 to 1970 as an active-duty Marine Corps pilot in the Vietnam War, followed by the years 1970 to 1978 in the reserve. When Crutcher saw the maneuvers executed by the Blues, he thought back on times when doing the right move meant staying alive when flying under fire.

“You do all that in combat, except for the playing around,” he said.

His experience provided him with a special appreciation for what it was the Blues were actually doing and what they were showing the world was possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3nS9_0gaMy1xj00

“It’s precision, that’s the whole military aspect, really,” he said. “You don’t get any better than that.”

Crutcher said that although the memories that come back are such personal ones, he continues to watch performances with his wife by his side and wears his U.S. Marine Corp. hat with honor.

“I don’t regret anything. My wife still gets mad at me,” he said teasing about her worry during his deployment. “But I still get to aggravate her for another 50 years, maybe 56. The wife makes it a whole lot easier.”

The Blues will be back with another large performance in the Pensacola area this fall.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Blue Angels wrap up 2022 summer show Saturday with full beach and lots of new memories

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Pensacola: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Pensacola, Florida

One of the unique tourist attractions in Pensacola is the Hawkshaw Lagoon Memorial Park, which houses the only Missing Children’s Memorial in the entire United States. From the observation deck in the Park, visitors can enjoy this incredible sculpture and admire the surrounding wildlife. The park also has a walking bridge, which allows visitors to explore the area. This park has a rich ecosystem that features sea life and a wide range of bird species.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Angels#Air Shows#The Blues#Sports#Beach
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues nine boaters near Pensacola, Fla.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued nine boaters from the water after their vessel became submerged approximately two miles south of Pensacola Pass, Florida, Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a mayday call at 10:47 a.m. from the 50-foot Sport Fisher Slow Motion. The recreational vessel reportedly ran aground, with all nine boaters aboard abandoning the vessel. Watchstanders diverted a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola that was already patrolling the area.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Purple flags Monday in Destin for stinging sea lice

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The beach flag warning system is flying yellow and purple Monday for reports of sea lice in Destin waters. “Sea lice is just small jellyfish larvae that comes off bigger jellyfish and basically they’re sort of invisible in the water, you can’t see them, but they live on like bigger jellyfish and they’ll come off and they, you know, give you a little bit of a sting, some irritation on your skin. Some people definitely more susceptible to it than others,” said Lt. Bryce Orchard with Destin Beach Safety.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

USS Alabama getting new deck for the first time since WWII

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s old battleship is getting a new look. The main deck at the USS Alabama is being replaced for the first time since World War II.  A giant white tent covers much of the port side of the ship. It is where the next section of the battleship deck is being replaced. […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Missing, non-verbal Pensacola woman found safe

UPDATE - 2:15 p.m. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say the missing, non-verbal 28-year-old woman has been found safe. Moments before announcing the update, police said traffic was blocked on Three Mile bridge from Pensacola to Gulf Breeze as officers tried to make contact with a missing person who was in the pedestrian lane.
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

$100 million fiber investment in Okaloosa

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. According to the National Hurricane Center, gradual development of this system is possible if it can remain offshore while it “meanders near” the northern Gulf coast through the end of the week.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT MONDAY 7-11-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Offshore Fish Farms Proposed for Gulf of Mexico—Including Off Pensacola Beach

What: The coming threat: Offshore fish farms in the Gulf of Mexico. Where: online through zoom—register and find more info. on the Healthy Gulf webpage here: https://healthygulf.org/event/offshore-fish-farms-threaten-gulf-of-mexico/. The Federal government is proposing multiple offshore fish farms in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the health of Gulf waters and stocks...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Niceville Police offering $2K signing bonus for new dispatchers

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Niceville and the Niceville Police Department are in need of emergency dispatchers. City staff said the department needs to full 4 dispatch positions and 5 officer positions. The department is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for new dispatchers. The starting salary is listed at $33,937 with a two-year […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Foley Chick-fil-A temporarily closing in late July

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Chick-fil-A restaurant announced Monday morning they’ll close July 21 for remodeling. The last day of business will be Wednesday, July 20. “We appreciate your understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience. We look forward to serving you again in our newly renovated restaurant,” read a post on the restaurant’s […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 northwest Florida hospitals make U.S. Top 100 list

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach and Twin Cities hospital in Niceville are listed in the top 100 hospitals. The 2022 award makes 6 recognitions for Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, the first win for Twin Cities. Earning this national recognition for...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy