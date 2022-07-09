Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in South Baltimore. Officers found an unresponsive male inside a building in the 3400 block of Spelman Road. The male was pronounced dead at the scene with obvious trauma to the body, according to police. Anyone with information is asked...
BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Monday night in Northeast Baltimore. The teen, identified as Tiya Adeshola Otuga, was found with a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of East 29th Street around 10:30 p.m. The teen was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died. This...
BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
Police are still searching for a squeegee worker who shot and killed a driver during a confrontation last week in downtown Baltimore. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is disputing reports about a possible suspect. "There is not a person of interest. My office nor my communications office has not released anything...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Glen Burnie that injured at least one person.
The shooting was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenway Road Southeast, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Police said an unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, they were conscious.
No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-4700.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man who died in March, seven months after he was shot, authorities said Tuesday.
Gregory Eugene Young, 45, was taken into custody this week on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 47-year-old Terry Lewis, police said.
Lewis was wounded in an April 19, 2021, shooting that unfolded in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, police said. Lewis later died of his injuries March 20.
An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office ruled Lewis’ death was a homicide caused by injuries he suffered during the shooting.
Court records show Young was served Monday with an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, among other offenses.
The 45-year-old remains in police custody without bail while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD – A middle-aged couple is dead today after being victims of a violent assault in northeast Baltimore and police believe it is an isolated incident. Their killer remains at-large as a police investigation continues. Details are minimal regarding the double homicide. Here’s what police have said so...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a double shooting that left a 33 year-old man shot to death on July 9th. This incident took place on the 100 block of Atlantic Street in Southeast, D.C. According to investigators, “At approximately 11:53 am, members...
A victim was rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday, July 12, authorities said. The victim is reportedly still conscious after being shot in the 500 block of Greenway SE, according to Anne Arundel County police. Police were asking the public to avoid the area.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified a 15-year-old boy as a person of interest in last week's fatal shooting involving a squeegee kid, sources close to the investigation told FOX45 News. It was unclear if the boy was the suspected gunman or just one of the young people that...
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in Southwest Baltimore Saturday morning that left two in critical condition. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of West Fairmount Avenue. According to investigators, “At approximately 12:34 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers were...
DUNDALK, Md. — A person was shot and killed Monday morning in Dundalk. The shooting happened around 11:10 a.m. in the area of Randolph and Martell avenues. A man who had been shot was taken to the hospital where he died. Anyone with information is asked to call police...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department Homicide Branch has made an arrest in the homicide of a 16 year-old that took place on July 5th. This incident took place on the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 1:10 am,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers.
Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case.
A continuing police presence at Light and Conway today but no squeegee window washers https://t.co/6kym9BUggg @wjz pic.twitter.com/yU9rGE1zHZ
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 11, 2022
Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him.
The reward for information has doubled to $16,000.
NEW: Governor Hogan says the state
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported this week. At 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, an individual approached someone in the 5700-block of Vandyke Road (21206), put a gun to their head, and demanded money. The victim did not comply and was struck in the head. At 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11, a known individual …
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking into the possibility that someone deliberately set fire to a house in Elwood Park on Monday, according to authorities.
Baltimore’s firefighters were sent to extinguish a house fire n the 600 block of North Robinson Street as the sun was rising, according to the local firefighter’s union.
Pictures made public by the union show that firefighters found a plume of black smoke rising into the sky.
They also found flames pouring out of a two-story home, per the pictures.
One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze, according to union officials.
All of the occupants inside of the house were able to safely escape the fire, union officials said.
Following the fire, the Baltimore Police Department dispatched arson detectives and a forensics team to the fire site “to investigate a possible arson,” according to a police department spokesperson.
Detectives are investigating whether the fire is related to any of the weekend violence in that part of town, the spokesperson said.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, an individual assaulted someone in the 1400-block of Wentworth Avenue in Hillendale (21234). The suspect was armed with a handgun. At 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, At 3 p.m., a known individual assaulted someone with a hammer in the 3900-block …
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Police Department solved a 40-year-old cold case after 64-year-old Howard Jackson Bradberry entered an Alford plea today. The plea was to the charge of a second-degree murder in an unsolved kidnapping case dating back to the early 80's. On March 29, 1982,...
