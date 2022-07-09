ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

'Big V' claims family showdown in Super Seniors opener of City Golf Tournament

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnYvE_0gaMxTNn00

Order was restored in the Vernon family, but, like in 2018, there won't be much crowing about it.

Mike, the eldest, took down brother Robbie, 3 and 2 in the opening round of play in the Super Senior bracket at the 94th annual Bloomington City Golf Tournament at Cascades on Saturday.

Mike was the favorite, as a fourth seed and on a historical basis, Robbie's stunner four years ago notwithstanding.

"He struggles, but in the match against me, he made everything he should make," Mike said. "He started off with a birdie and I was two down going into nine."

Then Mike won four straight holes, 8-9-10 and 11. Robbie found the trees on left of 10 and ended up conceding the hole.

"I don't like it. It's not a good feeling," Mike said of the win. "I played my dad one year in the City way back in '79 and it wasn't fun."

Mike will take on No. 5 Jeff Smith, a 2 up winner over No. 12 Dick Meacham, in Sunday's quarterfinals.

Great start

Don Chastain's first ever appearance in the City Golf Tournament ended with him lining up the winning putt on 18, taking his match with David Devitt, 1 up.

Chastain, a Medalist regular for two decades, used to live in Mitchell and moved to Stonecrest, making it easier to make the trip to Cascades. He'll be back on Sunday.

"It wasn't easy," said Chastain, the seventh seed. "I don't think anybody was ever more than one up."

The tone was set on No. 1 when Chastain nailed a near 40-footer only to see Devitt answer with a 30-footer of his own.

His next task is a toughie in No. 2 Dan Neubecker, who easily won the qualifying tournament and rolled over No. 15 John Cantwell, 5 and 4.

"I enjoyed it," Chastain said. "Dan's playing really good. I'll have to do some of what Dave did to have a chance."

The 8-9 matchup saw Robin Harper pick up a big win on 15 to nip George Finley, 2 and 1. Harper moves on to face defending champ Ike Martin, a 6 and 5 winner over Fred Cooksey.

No. 3 Rory Brown took down Rick Miracle 4 and 3 while No. 6 Ron Shiflet beat Joe Beane by the same count.

Close call

The Senior Championship opener for No. 2 Gary EuDaly saw No. 15 Gary Blackwell at his very best.

Blackwell, who had found a fix for some of his irons on the range recently, had a bogey free round while EuDaly, the top qualifier, couldn't find a birdie. But he did catch a bit of wind late, rallying from two down and pulling out a 2 up win.

"I made one birdie all day and you're not going to advance very quickly doing that out here," EuDaly said. "I never led until 17."

Blackwell opened with a birdie on 1 for a win and led by two after another birdie win on 11. EuDaly had his only birdie on 12 and worked his way back form there, winning 17 to take the lead.

"I didn't do too much wrong," EuDaly said. "I just couldn't get any momentum going. I finally just hit it so close on 12, I didn't have to putt. That was the only way I made a birdie today."

On 17, EuDaly scouted Blackwell's putt and took advantage.

"I was fortunate to see what his putt did as it got to the hole," EuDaly said. "It just nose dived and ran to the front of the green and he three-putted.

"And I said, 'Do not try to make this putt. Make sure you miss this high and short.' And I still got it past the hole. But it left a tap in."

His next foe is No. 10 Charles Combs, who turned six birds into a 3 and 2 win over No. 7 Brad Leach.

"Chuck played phenomenal golf," EuDaly said. "If he keeps that up, I've got my hands full."

More close calls

Four of the eight opening matches in the Senior Championship flight finished up on the 18th hole.

No. 8 Lance Ringler took a 1 up lead to 18 and won by two over No. 9 Chuck Vernon, while No. 4 Todd May had the exact same finish to top No. 13 Gary Walls, 2 up.

Ringler faces defending champ Jim Alexander, who won 3 and 2; while May greets No. 5 Tim Gillespie, a 4 and 3 winner over John Kaser, in the quarters.

The last match to tee off on 18 saw No. 3 Mark Chestnutwood and Ross Grimes all wet and all tied. Chestnutwood's par did the trick in a 1 up win. It sets up a match against No. 6 Matt Till, who beat Steve Sims, 3 and 2.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

BLOOMINGTON CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

PHIL TALBOT MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

[1] Jace Day d. [16] Justin Fox, 6 and 4

[8] Charles Osborne d. [9] Brian Muehlhaus, 1 up

[4] Jason Bannister d. [13] Tyler Jordan, 8 and 6

[5] Nick Burris d. [12] Sam Wise, 7 and 6

[2] Doak Henry d. [15] Chad Osborne, 3 and 2

[10] Harrison Carmichael d. [7] Mitch Oard, 2 and 1

[3] Logan Vernon d. [14] Matt Newman, 3 and 1

[6] Brad McLaughlin d. [11] Darrin Fuller, 4 and 3

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

[1] Jim Alexander d. [16] Brett Daniels, 3 and 2

[8] Lance Ringler d. [9] Chuck Vernon, 2 up

[4] Todd May d. [13] Gary Walls, 2 up

[5] Tim Glllespie d. [12] John Kaser, 4 and 3

[2] Gary EuDaly d. [15] Gary Blackwell, 2 up

[10] Charles Combs d. [7] Brad Leach, 3 and 2

[3] Mark Chestnutwood d. [14] Ross Grimes, 1 up

[6] Matt Till d. [11] Steve Sims, 3 and 2

ROSS RUSH SUPER SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

[1] Ike Martin d. [16] Fred Cooksey, 6 and 5

[9] Robin Harper d. [8] George Finley, 2 and 1

[4] Mike Vernon d. [13] Rob Vernon, 3 and 2

[5] Jeff Smith d. [12] Dick Meacham, 2 up

[2] Dan Neubecker d. [15] John Cantwell, 5 and 4

[7] Don Chastain d. [10] Dave Devitt, 1 up

[3] Rory Brown d. [14] Rick Miracle, 4 and 3

[6] Ron Shiflet d. [11] Joe Beane, 4 and 3

SENIOR REGULAR

First flight

[1] Bruke Geene d. [8] Matthew Grubb, 1 up; [4] Craig Spanburg d. [5] Constantine Deliyannis, 7 and 6; [7] Dan Smith d. [2] Brian Wilson, 3 and 2; [3] Joe Davis d. [6] Benjamin Brown, 2 and 1

Second flight

[1] Drew Antilla, bye; [5] Rick Scherer d. [4] Jan Bond, 2 and 1; [2] JD Sowden d. [7] Paul Scank, 5 and 4; [6] Ramesh Venkataraman d. [3] KwangRok Kim, 19 holes

SUPER SENIOR REGULAR

First flight

[1] Steve McDonald d. [8] Steve Layman, 4 and 3; [5] Doak Henry Sr. d. [4] Rand McKamey, 1 up; [2] Kirby Gann d. [7] Tom Dukes, 5 and 4; [3] Marty Hutsell d. [6] Sam Jantaraweragul, 5 and 3.

Second flight

[1] Gary Walters, bye; [5] Mark Deal d. [4] Steve Englert, 6 and 5; [2] Charlie Gill, bye; [3] Don Rodda d. [6] Lou Watkins, 7 and 6

SUNDAY'S TEE TIMES

PHIL TALBOT MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

7:30: [1] Day vs. [8] Char.Osborne; [4] Bannister vs. [5] Burris

7:40 a.m.: [2] Henry vs. [10] Carmichael; [3] Vernon vs. [6] McLaughlin

PAUL GRAY SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

7:50: [1] Alexander vs. [8] Ringler; [4] May vs. [5] Gillespie

8:00: [2] EuDaly vs. [10] Combs; [3] Chestnutwood vs. [6] Till

ROSS RUSH SUPER SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

8:10: [1] Martin vs. [9] Harper; [4] M.Vernon vs. [5] Smith

8:20: [2] Neubecker vs. [7] Chastain; [3] Brown vs. [6] Shiflet

MEN'S REGULAR

First flight

8:30: [1] Seth Stanik vs. [8] Chris Stedman; [4] Petre Lee vs. [5] George Adams

8:40: [2] Simon Deliyannis vs. [7] Cameron Cochren; [3] Cole Trueblood vs. [6] Matt Jacobs

Second flight

8:50: [1] Darin Woodley vs. [8] Brad Scroggins; [4] Nate Herr vs. [5] Jeremy Wise

9:00: [2] Robert Wise vs. [7] Kevin Gallagher. [3] Dillon Donovan vs. [6] Justin Stacks

Third flight

9:20: [1] Ryan Belcher vs. [8] Jason Storm; [4] Hunter Desilets vs. [5] Jordan Santa

9:30: [2] Cole Parker vs. [7] Bobby Duvall; [3] Jozey Hill vs. [6] Dominic Santarossa

Fourth flight

9:40: [1] Young Oh vs. [8] James Richardson; [4] Anthony Willis vs. [5] Jae Ho Choi

9:50: [2] Nick Zwissler vs. [7] Bryan Rafano; [3] Brian Wise vs. [6] Matthew Wilson

Fifth flight

10:00: [1] Joe McWhorter Jr., bye; [4] Mac Biever vs. [5] Chuck Breslin

10:10: [2] Wayne Thacker vs. [7] Jim Bothwell; [3] Ichang Park vs. [6] Kevin Greve

Comments / 0

