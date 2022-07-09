Kate Middleton’s mum and dad ‘plan to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their 7-bedroom mansion’

KATE Middleton's parents "plan on welcoming Ukrainian refugees into their home", it has been reported.

Carole and Michael Middleton are said to be sizing up plans to construct an annexe at their £6million manor in Bucklebury.

Carole and Michael Middleton are keen to do their bit for Ukrainian refugees Credit: Rex

They are reportedly weighing up plans to add an annexe onto the Duchess of Cambridge's childhood home Credit: Splash

The couple have reportedly been swapping pointers with other locals in the affluent village on how to be good hosts for desperate Ukrainians.

A whopping 5.2million refugees have been forced to flee their war-torn country as the bloody Russian invasion continues.

And the Middleton's are keen to lend a helping hand to struggling families by sharing their sprawling home.

Kate and Wills regularly visit the property with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Even so, "philanthropic" Carole is keen to do her bit, even if it means rearranging their family home and revaluating safety measures.

She and her hubby are understood to be considering converting a living room at Buckleberry Manor into separate accommodation for refugees.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "Bucklebury has housed a good number of refugees and Carole has been getting advice from villagers and seeking information about how the process has worked for others in the area.

"Carole talked about wanting refugees to feel they have their own space in her home and has been talking about the logistics of how it all works.

"There have been a few conversations about this, back and forth.

"Carole suggested she and some of those who are housing refugees should meet up, to get to know each other and because she wants to find a way to house refugees herself.

"She’s very philanthropic and wants to be known for her charitable nature as well as her business."

The couple, who met when working as cabin crew for British Airways, have even reportedly discussed organising a fundraising event to raise money for Ukrainians.

They already work closely with their son-in-law James Matthews, married to daughter Pippa, who runs Bucklebury Farm Park.

The petting zoo offers free entry to Ukrainians who have sought safety in the UK - and could be the ideal location for a fundraiser.