ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Middleton’s mum and dad ‘plan to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their 7-bedroom mansion’

By Olivia Burke
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIE7x_0gaMxQjc00

KATE Middleton's parents "plan on welcoming Ukrainian refugees into their home", it has been reported.

Carole and Michael Middleton are said to be sizing up plans to construct an annexe at their £6million manor in Bucklebury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xBxr_0gaMxQjc00
Carole and Michael Middleton are keen to do their bit for Ukrainian refugees Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfnDo_0gaMxQjc00
They are reportedly weighing up plans to add an annexe onto the Duchess of Cambridge's childhood home Credit: Splash

The couple have reportedly been swapping pointers with other locals in the affluent village on how to be good hosts for desperate Ukrainians.

A whopping 5.2million refugees have been forced to flee their war-torn country as the bloody Russian invasion continues.

And the Middleton's are keen to lend a helping hand to struggling families by sharing their sprawling home.

Kate and Wills regularly visit the property with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Even so, "philanthropic" Carole is keen to do her bit, even if it means rearranging their family home and revaluating safety measures.

She and her hubby are understood to be considering converting a living room at Buckleberry Manor into separate accommodation for refugees.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "Bucklebury has housed a good number of refugees and Carole has been getting advice from villagers and seeking information about how the process has worked for others in the area.

"Carole talked about wanting refugees to feel they have their own space in her home and has been talking about the logistics of how it all works.

"There have been a few conversations about this, back and forth.

"Carole suggested she and some of those who are housing refugees should meet up, to get to know each other and because she wants to find a way to house refugees herself.

"She’s very philanthropic and wants to be known for her charitable nature as well as her business."

The couple, who met when working as cabin crew for British Airways, have even reportedly discussed organising a fundraising event to raise money for Ukrainians.

They already work closely with their son-in-law James Matthews, married to daughter Pippa, who runs Bucklebury Farm Park.

The petting zoo offers free entry to Ukrainians who have sought safety in the UK - and could be the ideal location for a fundraiser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrvUo_0gaMxQjc00
'Philanthropic' Carole has been getting tips from other locals on how to be the perfect host Credit: The Mega Agency

Comments / 7

Related
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It On Twitter Over Prince William’s Reaction To Kate Middleton's 'Baby Fever' At Public Appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Newmarket Racecourse in Suffolk, England last week, and fans can’t get enough of the Duchess’s reaction to meeting a cute baby! Middleton, 40, met a fan with an adorable infant while she and her husband, 40, attended a festival together. In a hilarious and heartwarming moment, Middleton immediately hugged the little child upon meeting, and reportedly, as Geo News writes, told the mother how much she loves spending time with children.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Bucklebury#Ukrainians#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Leaked July Fourth Pictures To 'Steal Limelight' From Cambridges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a move to “steal” the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Geo News said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some royal fans “upset” after they “stole the limelight” from the future King and Queen Consort. This comes as many allegedly think they “deliberately leaked” photos from their Fourth of July outing, alongside their first-born son.
TENNIS
Page Six

Pippa Middleton shows off baby bump in floral dress

Pippa Middleton showed off her growing baby bump while out and about in London on Thursday. Kate Middleton’s sister, 38, who is already the mother of son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1, debuted her budding belly at the “Party at the Palace” concert on June 4. The expectant star wore a green dress to the Platinum Jubilee event, with a source telling Page Six at the time that Pippa is a “natural mama” and “so excited” to expand her family. The socialite married James Matthews in May 2017. Arthur and Grace arrived in 2018 and 2021, respectively. While Pippa and the former professional racing...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked "Like a Young Couple on a First Date" at the Duke's Polo Match: Body Language Expert

The British Royal Family hasn't always delivered the fairytales Hallmark and Anne Hathaway promised us. There was Prince Charles and Diana's difficult marriage, followed by the prince's divisive second marriage to Camilla Parker-Bowles. There was the Queen and Prince Philip's steadfast union, which didn't give us much by way of—ahem—cuddly...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Princes in happier times: Charles shares a poignant photo of himself with William and Harry when they were young to mark Father's Day - alongside a touching tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Charles has shared poignant photos to mark Father's Day, including one of himself in happier times with sons William and Harry - after it was revealed this week that the brothers' relationship remains at 'rock bottom'. The future king, 73, shared three photos to the Clarence House Instagram page,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Independent

The meaning behind Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon bow

Kate Middleton has continued to wear her staple accessory to Wimbledon again this year: her colourful bow.Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has paired her Wimbledon outfit with her signature dark green and purple bow.However, the accessory is more than just a fashion choice as it represents the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue that holds Wimbledon.According to the official site for Wimbledon, the 40-year-old Duchess is a patron of the AELTC, who conducts “the day-to-day operations of The Championships”.The sports club’s official colours are dark green and purple and were introduced back in 1909.While...
TENNIS
womansday.com

Cambridges Moving to "The Big House" in Windsor After Princess Eugenie Adelaide Cottage Drama

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Yet another update in the whole Kate Midleton and Prince William moving saga. The royal couple are reportedly looking to relocate closer to the Queen in Windsor, but their previous plans to move into recently refurbished Adelaide Cottage (just a 10-minute walk from Her Majesty) have seemingly been canceled.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
589K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy