Pompano Beach, FL

South Florida Muslim community celebrates Eid-al-Adha

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Muslim communities around the world are celebrating Eid-al-Adha, and South Florida is no exception. 7News cameras captured families at the American Islamic Center of Florida in Pompano Beach,...

wsvn.com

bocaratontribune.com

Celebrity and Michelin-Starred Chefs Sign on for The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

Celebrations also include Retro Airstream Pop Up Events throughout South Florida. West Palm Beach, FL – The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, Aug. 1-31, will “serve up” more than meals and great deals at over 130 participating restaurants this year. The expanded culinary celebration will kick off with a Friends of James Beard Foundation Benefit on Aug. 2 at PGA National Resort, showcasing the talent of two of the county’s celebrity chefs and James Beard Award semifinalists, Chef Jeremy Ford and Chef Lindsay Autry. Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, is also bringing the festivities on the road, with a custom retro airstream trailer set to pop up at several hotspots throughout the destination and in regional drive markets, like Miami.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

Doctor Joseph J. Ricotta, MD, MS, FACS, National Medical Director, Vascular Surgery & Endovascular Therapy for Tenant Health will speak about the latest innovations in vascular surgery and endovascular therapy.
BOCA RATON, FL
WESH

Florida woman finds giant iguana in her toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida woman got a late night scare when she found something unexpected in her toilet. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN she stumbled across the uninvited guest when she went to make herself a snack. “I came down last night at 10:30 to make my little treat,...
FLORIDA STATE
Pompano Beach, FL
Society
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach vice mayor apologizes during commission meeting for encounter with officer

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The vice mayor in one South Florida city made a public apology after a rude run-in with a police officer was caught on camera. Tensions flared at Pompano Beach’s city commission meeting Tuesday. Residents supporting Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins and those appalled by her behavior with the Fort Lauderdale Police officer back in April attended the meeting.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Red Lobster in Hollywood spares rare orange lobster, finds it new home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A seafood restaurant in Hollywood made a snappy save after making a rare find. Employees at the Red Lobster located at 2900 Oakwood Blvd. noticed a beautiful but unusual bright orange lobster in a recent shipment. According to marine life experts, the odds of finding these...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
iheart.com

Vice Mayor captured on bodycam cursing at South Florida officer

Pompano Beach, FL - A South Florida vice mayor has gone viral after being captured on bodycam footage cursing at an officer during an April traffic stop. Fort Lauderdale Police say an officer's body camera captured the April traffic stop of Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins. Perkins was pulled...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Florida man gored in Running of the Bulls

PAMPLONA, Spain (CBS12) — A 25-year-old man from Sunrise was gored on Monday after participating in the San Fermin 'Running of the Bulls' Festival. Two others were also impaled by a bull. One of the runners was immediately taken to the hospital—while the other two were brought to the University Hospital of Navarra after receiving aid at a nursing point, local media said.
SUNRISE, FL
WPBF News 25

New rule bans adults from Palm Beach County playgrounds unless supervising children

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Adults in Palm Beach County will soon no longer be welcome at county playgrounds if they don’t have kids with them. Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an amended change to the county’s Parks and Recreation ordinance strengthening provisions pertaining to children’s safety on playgrounds at county parts.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Boy dies inside car outside of his parents’ workplace in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how a 3-year-old boy died inside a car outside of a school on Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens. According to the Miami Gardens Police Department, officers responded just after 3:45 p.m. to the Lubavitch Educational Center, at 17330 NW 7th Ave. Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to fly the boy to the hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead, police said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward facing teacher shortage

MIAMI — Miami-Dade, Broward and the state are all facing a shortage of teachers for the upcoming school year.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with both the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools and the president of the United Teachers of Dade about issues they face and possible solutions.Dr. Vickie Cartwright, the superintendent of Broward Schools, said, "We are going out there to find qualified and high-quality teachers in our classrooms. I want the best and brightest teachers for our children to set them up for success."She said the nation's fourth largest school district has 15,000 teachers and has 502 openings, compared...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man finds iguana in toilet for 3rd time in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - For the third time in less than a year, a man said, an iguana has made itself at home in his bathroom. “Every time I walk into the restroom, I open the lid with apprehension, every time,” said Bruce Bleyer. “This is twice in the last week, so it’s happening more and more.”
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

