After hot Summer League start, Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey leaves game with ankle injury

LAS VEGAS — The only thing that could stop Jaden Ivey was an injury.

The Detroit Pistons' No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft left during the first quarter of Saturday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Washington Wizards after tweaking his right ankle.

With 4:52 to play in the opening period, Ivey's foot landed on the foot of Wizards forward Isaiah Todd. Ivey was visibly in pain and grabbed his right leg, but made all three free throws before exiting the game. Ivey was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

He was the best player on the floor before the injury, scoring 11 points on 2-for-2 shooting, including 1-for-1 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 at the line. He got the Pistons on the board by drawing contact near the rim, then hit a stepback 3-pointer to extend their lead to 8-2.

Ivey followed that with a 3-point play after blowing past a defender and finishing through contact. He also found Braxton Key in transition with a nice pass to set up a dunk and an and-1 free throw.

