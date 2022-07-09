ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

After hot Summer League start, Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey leaves game with ankle injury

By Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWBqJ_0gaMxKgU00

LAS VEGAS — The only thing that could stop Jaden Ivey was an injury.

The Detroit Pistons' No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft left during the first quarter of Saturday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Washington Wizards after tweaking his right ankle.

With 4:52 to play in the opening period, Ivey's foot landed on the foot of Wizards forward Isaiah Todd. Ivey was visibly in pain and grabbed his right leg, but made all three free throws before exiting the game. Ivey was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

GAME 1:Ivey's NBA Summer League debut shows Pistons he was worth the wait

SHAWN WINDSOR:Pistons' rookies justify buzz in Summer League debut with tantalizing performances

He was the best player on the floor before the injury, scoring 11 points on 2-for-2 shooting, including 1-for-1 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 at the line. He got the Pistons on the board by drawing contact near the rim, then hit a stepback 3-pointer to extend their lead to 8-2.

Ivey followed that with a 3-point play after blowing past a defender and finishing through contact. He also found Braxton Key in transition with a nice pass to set up a dunk and an and-1 free throw.

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @omarisankofa. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Pistons content. Read more on the Detroit Pistons and sign up for our Pistons newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands

Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […] The post Mavs owner Mark Cuban gets brutally honest on NBA stars like Kevin Durant making trade demands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum Breaks His Silence After Losing 2022 NBA Finals: “I Still Think About It Every Day. Probably Until The Season Starts. Probably Until We Get Back To The Championship, I Guess.”

Jayson Tatum reached his first NBA Finals this season, finally breaking the barrier of the Eastern Conference Finals and leading his Boston Celtics to the biggest series of all, where the Golden State Warriors waited for them. As we all know, the Dubs easily handled the Celtics, coming back from...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Todd
Person
Braxton Key
Heat Nation

Former Miami Heat sharpshooter says Kevin Durant will show up for Brooklyn Nets if they don’t trade him before season starts

The Miami Heat have yet to put together a trade package that would allow them to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets organization earlier in the offseason, and the Heat are seemingly included on his wish list of trade destinations. It’s unclear if the 12-time All-Star would suit up for Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season if the Nets were to not trade him before then.
MIAMI, FL
AllLakers

Lakers: Has LA Unearthed a Pair of Undrafted Gems?

A lot of noise has surrounded the Lakers during the off-season, but the draft remained quiet with the Lakers only pick coming in the 2nd round (35th overall) in the form of Michigan St. swingman Max Christie. However, Laker fans have a lot to be excited about with their new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans React Angrily To Isiah Thomas Reportedly Dissing The Team: "There's No Easy Games In The Western Conference... If You're Looking At An Easy Game, Maybe The Lakers."

With the Minnesota Timberwolves adding Rudy Gobert and the Portland Trail Blazers retooling quickly, the Western Conference is again looking as deep as ever. The Clippers will get their superstars back, the Pelicans will get Zion Williamson back, and even the Kings are looking like they might be competitive next season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Nba Summer League#The Detroit Pistons#The Washington Wizards#The Free Press
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Says He Would Have 'Cooked' Michael Jordan In His Prime

Ja Morant says if he were born a few decades earlier ... he would've given Michael Jordan hell on the basketball court -- saying he straight up would've "cooked" His Airness in his prime. Morant made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week ... after...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reveals Ayesha’s hilarious stance on bringing home another trophy

Stephen Curry is clearly still on a high from not just winning his fourth championship in eight seasons with the Golden State Warriors, but finally taking home NBA Finals MVP, too. He’s been celebrating those achievements this weekend at the American Century Golf Championship in South Lake Tahoe, catching touchdown passes from Green Bay Packers […] The post Stephen Curry reveals Ayesha’s hilarious stance on bringing home another trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant reacts to being the most hated player in the NBA

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has his fair share of haters, but he couldn’t care less. After a Twitter account noted how Morant is the most hated player in the NBA today, the Grizzlies guard responded and highlighted how it’s just all talk. At the end of the day, he knows very well he has […] The post Ja Morant reacts to being the most hated player in the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy