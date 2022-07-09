ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Veteran, parents of Tamir Rice, Jacob Blake Jr. speak at Jayland Walker protest Saturday in Akron

By Tawney Beans, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

About 100 people gathered in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center in downtown Akron on Saturday to protest the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker .

The protest, which began at 2 p.m., was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation's Northeast Ohio Branch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPm9m_0gaMwuU900

Various speakers addressed the crowd in front of the Summit County Courthouse, including:

• Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice , 12, who was shot and killed in 2014 by a Cleveland police officer.

Jacob Blake Sr. , father of Jacob Blake Jr. , 29, who was shot in the back seven times by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 and partially paralyzed.

• Dee McCall, a military veteran who served for 11 years. McCall is now the community organizer for The Freedom BLOC, a local organization that aims to build Black political power and "to equip the Black community with capacity-building tools on civic education, civic engagement, campaign management and leadership development."

"We continue to say Black Lives Matter, yet we continue to protest," McCall said. "This is literally in every city, replicated across the nation. This is the un-United States."

The Party for Socialism and Liberation's spokesperson, Riley Petro, said that city officials' call to deescalate the Jayland Walker protests Friday was a cynical move.

The plea from Mayor Dan Horrigan, Police Chief Steve Mylett and local pastors came after the deaths of Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40, who were shot at a family celebration Friday evening.

Police, who said they had no suspects as of Saturday and no updates Sunday, said the deaths were not related to the protests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgG3j_0gaMwuU900

Later, Walker's cousin Demetrius Travis Sr. said 4-year-old Journei had been the niece of Jaymeisha Beasley, Walker's fiancee who died in a car accident about a month before Walker's death.

"Obviously the death of somebody so young is a tragedy, and I just feel it's awful that city officials would exploit that to try and tamper down on people's freedom of speech," Petro said. "The Akron police have been doing as much as they can to tamper down on protests up to this point with curfews and arresting people who have not really violated any laws."

One of the protesters in the audience was Alexis Jerels, who lives on Princeton Street, where Friday's shooting took place. Her daughter was Journei's playmate.

Jayland Walker: Akron NAACP chapter urges state to appoint special prosecutor in Jayland Walker case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rwmt3_0gaMwuU900

In a news release responding to the criticism of how officers are handling demonstrators, Mylett said: "We have received death threats with officers’ information being posted. We’ve gotten news from the FBI about violent extremists coming to our city and posing as resident demonstrators in order to perpetuate violence.

"These are not excuses, but the reality of what our Akron police officers and our community are currently facing. We understand that APD has an extremely important part to play in creating, maintaining, and promoting peace in our city, in addition to their top priority of protecting public safety. We are committed to those goals and to de-escalating the high tensions that exist."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgHUL_0gaMwuU900

Jayland Walker protests: Akron helicopter video shows chaos at Sunday night protests over Jayland Walker shooting

Walker's cousin Travis was also at the protest.

"Akron was previously, at least recently, known for great things LeBron James did but now it's marred by, in my estimation, the execution of my cousin," he said. "This is a very devastating story."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNTG3_0gaMwuU900

After speeches the group marched up University Avenue to Union Park, where more speakers were waiting to address the crowd.

Police said Sunday there had been no known protest-related arrests overnight.

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Tawney Beans at tbeans@gannett.com and Molly Walsh at mwalsh@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Veteran, parents of Tamir Rice, Jacob Blake Jr. speak at Jayland Walker protest Saturday in Akron

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

Family says Akron is vilifying Jayland Walker. Horrigan apologizes

The family of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Akron Police late last month, and their legal team are criticizing the city’s response to the shooting and subsequent protests. At a press conference in Akron Monday, attorney Bobby DiCello said the city has...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bomb threat rumors circulate as Akron readies for Jayland Walker funeral at Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — The city will not hold its daily briefing Wednesday, to observe Jayland Walker’s funeral, a city spokesperson said during the Tuesday briefing. Akron will observe a city-wide Day of Mourning Wednesday for the public funeral, which will take place at 1 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre downtown, following a public viewing at 10 a.m., the Walker family announced Monday.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'The city is missing the point': Jayland Walker's family calls for change in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Two weeks after Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker, his family hosted a press conference Monday, calling for change within the city. In the early morning hours on June 27, officials said Walker was killed by police after the 25-year-old Black man led officers on a car and foot chase, finally stepping from his vehicle in a parking lot wearing a ski mask. Police said Walker made a movement that was perceived as a threat and the eight officers opened fire.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Cleveland, OH
Summit County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron declares city-wide Day of Mourning for Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and city council leaders unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to declare Wednesday, July 13 a city-wide day of mourning for Jayland Walker, according to a news release. The resolution said, "the death of Jayland Walker has profoundly affected the entire City...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
cleveland19.com

2 missing teens found safe in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl who was last seen at Mosquito Lake State Park in Trumbull County around 1 a.m. on July 7 was found safe by U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning. The U.S. Marshals, agents with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Portage County Sheriff’s deputies...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals arrest Ohio man suspected in dog fighting ring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of an Ohio man suspected in a dog fighting ring. U.S. Marshals said Ronald Smith, 39, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. on July 12. U.S. Marshals said Smith was found in Akron. Smith was wanted on the following charges,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Shooting#Cleveland Police#The Un United States#The Freedom Bloc
clevelandurbannews.com

Remembering the "137 shots" Cleveland police killing of two unarmed Blacks as Akron deals with the Jayland Parker "60 shots" Akron police killing.....By Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, a key organizer of nearly all of the "137 shots" anniversaries

Pictured are "137 shots" unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio- The "137 shots"...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s City Council leadership will be holding a city-wide day of mourning on July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral. In a statement, they said in part, “The senseless loss of life is rampant and tragic no matter who pulls the trigger.”
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
93.1 WZAK

4 Year Old Killed In Akron Is Jayland Walkers Fiancé Niece

Just minutes from Downtown Akron were protesters are protesting justice for Jayland Walker, 4 year old Journei Tolbert and 40 year old Johnny L. Gaiter lost their lives to gun violence. Ironically it turns out that little Journei has a connection to Jayland Walker. According to police people were having...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Breonna Taylor's aunt speaks out about her arrest in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Friday night, more than 100 people gathered in Akron for a large candlelight vigil and protest following the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. Several prominent activists spoke during these protests, including Bianca Austin, the aunt of Breonna Taylor. She said the way the Akron police...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Euclid teen missing since July 4

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police have asked the community’s help to find a missing teen. 17-year-old Whitney White has been missing since July 4 after leaving her home and not returning, according to a department Facebook post. Police also said Whitney is not answering her cell phone. Anyone...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

School employee carjacked at Hoban High School, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man suffered head, neck and back injuries when he was knocked to the ground during a carjacking at Hoban High School Saturday morning, Akron police said. According to police, the victim is a school employee and was at the school loading items into his...
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy