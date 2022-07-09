Twins blow another 3-run lead, lose again to Rangers

The Minnesota Twins rallied from a three-run deficit but couldn't hold on as they lost to the Texas Rangers 9-7 on Saturday afternoon.

The game got off to a rough start for the Twins in the second inning when Cole Kalhoun smashed a three-run homer off Devin Smeltzer. The Twins powered their way out of their early hole in the fourth when Jose Miranda hit a three-run bomb and Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer to put Minnesota ahead 5-3.

Byron Buxton's RBI double later in the inning put the Twins up 6-3, but Smeltzer couldn't avoid the long ball in the fifth. The Rangers used a three-run homer from Marcus Semien to tie the game and Corey Seager hit a solo home run to give the Rangers a 7-6 lead.

The Twins tied the game in the top of the eighth inning but a misplay by Nick Gordon in left field in the bottom half resulted in a go-ahead triple by Marcus Semien and sent Minnesota to its third straight loss.

The Twins will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon when Dylan Bundy goes up against Dane Dunning.