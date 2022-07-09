Child hospitalized after getting pulled from Kiwanis Lake in Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are trying to find the shooter responsible after a man was found lying on the street next to his bicycle in central Phoenix Sunday night. Phoenix police responded around 10:15 p.m. to 16th and Roosevelt streets after someone reported a man lying on the road. When officers got there, they found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Alvaro Gonzalez-Garcia, who had been shot several times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Video from the scene showed a Phoenix police mobile command unit and extensive crime scene tape near where the bike was located.

