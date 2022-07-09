ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Child hospitalized after getting pulled from Kiwanis Lake in Tempe

By Dani Birzer
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-and-a-half-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of Kiwanis Lake in Tempe Saturday afternoon. Officials say that...

TEMPE, AZ

